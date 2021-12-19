Blame game can thwart goal: Experts

The blame game over the causes of current climate change impact and continuous failure to fulfill pledges to help the climate change vulnerable nations among the countries responsible shows a real sign of disappointment.

The climate change experts and climate justice groups said that such negative and reactive gesture would not bring any positive results to limit temperature to 1.5 degree Celsius unless every country joins hand together to curb such impact.

Focusing on this collective effort, they said that targets can only be reached if both developed and developing nations drive down their emissions, no matter how much they are responsible to cause carbon emissions.

Talking to the Daily Observer, eminent economist Dr. Kazi Khaliquzzaman, said that ideally, all industries in every country should be making cuts.

Although we are the climate- vulnerable and emerging countries charge that rich, developed nations have caused the problem of climate change and must cut emissions to curb it.

"I think when we talk about collective efforts, then it adds pressure on countries in Asia, including Australia, which

produces and consumes three quarters of the world's coal.

Coal represents about 40 per cent of the global fossil CO2 emissions. Roughly, half of China's electricity comes from it while 70 per cent of India's electricity comes from coal.

To compound issues, Asia also produces most of the world's cement and steel, releasing copious greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

He also noted that annual emissions in China are expected to reach another record high in 2021, with substantial industrial growth propelled by coal-fired power.

It is a similar picture in India where emissions are expected to jump sharply in 2021 driven by coal-fired power generation.

Recalling COP26 Climate Negotiation under Climate Conference that took place in Scotland's Glasgow in last month, he noted that bolder decarbonisation targets at COP26 in November were dashed by India and China diluting the language to end coal-fired power. "No doubt such negotiation finally favoured their stance despite being Asia's top carbon emitters. Such result would not help at all for what we are putting our efforts to minimize carbon emissions," he said.

However, India's annual per capita emissions stand at about two tonnes of carbon dioxide compared to more than 16 tonnes in the US and is less than half of the global per capita average. China accounts for about 30 per cent of global greenhouse gases with fossil fuels comprising 85 per cent of the country's energy mix.

Referring to the China's current promise to decrease its carbon emission, he said the country appears to be taking decarbonisation seriously; the countering economic costs to achieve targets will put climate policies to the test. China's success will depend on stringent curbs on sectors that have been critical to sustaining China's economic growth over the past decade. When classed by activity, around one-third of global GHG emissions come from producing electricity and heat, while approximately one-fifth each comes from industry (including manufacturing and construction) and transportation.

Alternative technologies and fuels are actively under development and at COP26 governments agreed to prioritise public procurement of low-carbon production.

However, Kazi Khaliquzzaman also mentioned Bangladesh's contribution to Carbon emission, saying Bangladesh only emits 0.4 per cent of green house gases.

"This is very less number of carbon, but still we have to take steps equally like other countries to bring a positive change," he added. Reportedly, Bangladesh emits 0.4 percent greenhouse gas which is one twentieth of global carbon emission contribution.

"But the most developed countries are the main emitters, so they should take the responsibility of other climate vulnerable countries to the journey of reducing carbon emission by providing financial and technological supports," he said.







