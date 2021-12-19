Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

President urges judges to speed up judicial work

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

President Md Abdul Hamid has reiterated his call for judges to speed up their work so that the people seeking justice do not need to wait too long for the copy of a verdict.
"Judges must work hard to ease the backlog of cases," the president said while addressing a discussion virtually from the Bangabhaban on Supreme Court Day on Saturday.
He said the government firmly believes in the independence of the judiciary and it is working to increase the facilities enjoyed by the judges.
"But the judges must be careful so that the people seeking justice do not need
to walk the corridors of the court day after day for the copyof a verdict."
The government issued an ordinance on the use of ICT in court proceedings amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was later turned into a law.
Highlighting the role ICT played in helping the judges and lawyers continue their work amid the pandemic, the president said the judiciary should bring dynamism to its work by using technology.
 "Digitalising the court proceedings will bring revolutionary changes to trials," he said, noting that the Supreme Court is using its website to publish cause lists, and an online bail confirmation system has been launched.
Hamid stressed the need to digitally record all the papers, from the filing of a case to the delivery of a verdict.
He said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had mentioned an independent judiciary in the constitution and his dream came true through the establishment of the Supreme Court on Dec 18, 1972.
"The Supreme Court has been working to ensure basic rights, establishment of the rule of law, and justice in a short time since its inception. It is playing the role of a guardian and saviour of the constitution in both peace and crisis periods."
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Law Minister Anisul Huq also spoke at the programme presided over by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘India’s defence, aerospace mfg sector will be Rs 1t in 2022’
552 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char: Navy
Two years into pandemic, WHO emergencies chief eyes ‘brighter future’
UP chairman candidate, another killed in Nabinagar
Pilgrims, migrants fleeced as syndicate raises Biman fare for Mid East
Govt labelling credit of victory to one person: Fakhrul
AL vows to foil national, int’l intrigues against country
Covid: 4 more die, positivity rate below 1pc


Latest News
US recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia
Bangladesh wins 4 awards at Asia-Pacific ICT competition
5-team BPL on the cards
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Islamabad
Afghanistan needs full support, solidarity of member states: OIC
AL vows to build Sonar Bangla thwarting all conspiracies
Britain plans two-week lockdown to tackle Omicron
Martyrs' dreams remain unfulfilled: GM Quader
People expect judges will ensure rule of law and justice: President
Sheikh Hasina Technology Park drives southwestern parts towards a technology-ridden region
Most Read News
Huawei’s misconduct makes Teletalk’s 5G testing uncertain
Pfizer: COVID pandemic could extend to 2024
Arrestee makes confessional statement before court
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
RAB arrests 1, seizes Yaba worth Tk 1.7cr
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
On International Migrants Day
Protection of Bangladesh flag vessel and competitiveness
Save the rivers immediately
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft