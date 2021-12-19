

Rotary hosts public image seminar

Rotary Governor Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqi said Rotary is working for helpless people. Rotary continues its works across the country for the benefit of millions of people, he added while Rotary District First Lady Rokeya Farooqui, former Governor Maghfur Uddin Ahmed, Shawkat Hossain, Tayub Chowdhury, Khairul Alam, Prime Minister's former Media Adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, M. Hamid, Ibrahim Zayed Pinak, Din Mohammad Selim spoke among others.

This year, besides setting up women-friendly comfort centers in 500 educational institutions of the country, Rotary is implementing-distribution of 35 lakh masks, implemention of combat hanger project and planting of 1 million trees.

Lieutenant Governor of Rotary Abul Khair Chowdhury, Julhas Alam President of Uttara Rotary Club, Hosne Ara Polly President of Cosmopolitan Rotary and other best performers were awarded for their outstanding contribution in building the public image of Rotary. Governor Farooqi announced the appointment of renowned cricketer Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as Rotary Brand Ambassador, Rotary Image Builders Award and Rotary Media Award.

Rotary has organised the Public Image Seminar-2021 on Friday at hotel in the capital.Rotary Governor Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqi said Rotary is working for helpless people. Rotary continues its works across the country for the benefit of millions of people, he added while Rotary District First Lady Rokeya Farooqui, former Governor Maghfur Uddin Ahmed, Shawkat Hossain, Tayub Chowdhury, Khairul Alam, Prime Minister's former Media Adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, M. Hamid, Ibrahim Zayed Pinak, Din Mohammad Selim spoke among others.This year, besides setting up women-friendly comfort centers in 500 educational institutions of the country, Rotary is implementing-distribution of 35 lakh masks, implemention of combat hanger project and planting of 1 million trees.Lieutenant Governor of Rotary Abul Khair Chowdhury, Julhas Alam President of Uttara Rotary Club, Hosne Ara Polly President of Cosmopolitan Rotary and other best performers were awarded for their outstanding contribution in building the public image of Rotary. Governor Farooqi announced the appointment of renowned cricketer Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as Rotary Brand Ambassador, Rotary Image Builders Award and Rotary Media Award.