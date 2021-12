Director General of Boarder Guard Bangladesh Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam









Director General of Boarder Guard Bangladesh Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam welcomes Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar at BGB Headquarters in the capital on Saturday. The seven-member BSF delegation led by its director general will join the official parade and other events of BGB Day to be held today (December 19) at the BGB headquarters. photo :BGB