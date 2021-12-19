‘Everyone must come forward with an oath to protect nature and the environ’

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Shahab Uddin said that in this auspicious occasion of 50 years of victory, everyone should take an oath to love the country and come forward to protect nature and environment.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to implement the activities initiated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for conservation of nature and environment.

He urged people from all sphere of the society to work together for the welfare of the country and Mother Nature.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the awarding ceremony of "Prokriti O Jibon Foundation-Channel I Nature Conservation Medal-2020" at Channel I premises on Friday evening.

The minister said, we have to realize that as a part of this nature so we all have our own role to protect this Mother Nature.

"Let everyone know this truth, only then will we be able to see Bangladesh as a happy, beautiful and golden Bangladesh," he added.

However, he declared this year's 'Nature Conservation Award l' recipient to Dr. Md. Monowar Hossain, Professor, Department of Zoology, Jahangirnagar University.

Referring to his immense contribution, the minister said that through his studies and works he has shown mutual interdependence between all creatures of the planet and the eco system.

"Even a small butterfly plays a big role in nature. Not just butterflies, but various insects like bees or grasshoppers are contributing a lot in maintaining the balance of the environment," he said.

Sabir Hossain Chowdhury, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Md. Mostafa Kamal, Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Md. Ashraf Uddin, DG of Department of Environment and Chief Forest Conservator Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury spoke in the occasion chaired by the Chairman of Prokriti O Jibon Foundation Mukit Mojumder Babu.

















