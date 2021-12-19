Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Everyone must come forward with an oath to protect nature and the environ’

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Staff Correspondent

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md. Shahab Uddin said that in this auspicious occasion of 50 years of victory, everyone should take an oath to love the country and come forward to protect nature and environment.  
The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to implement the activities initiated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for conservation of nature and environment.
He urged people from all sphere of the society to work together for the welfare of the country and Mother Nature.
He was speaking as the chief guest at the awarding ceremony of "Prokriti O Jibon Foundation-Channel I Nature Conservation Medal-2020" at Channel I premises on Friday evening.
The minister said, we have to realize that as a part of this nature so we all have our own role to protect this Mother Nature.
"Let everyone know this truth, only then will we be able to see Bangladesh as a happy, beautiful and golden Bangladesh," he added.   
However, he declared this year's 'Nature Conservation Award l' recipient to Dr. Md. Monowar Hossain, Professor, Department of Zoology, Jahangirnagar University.  
Referring to his immense contribution, the minister said that through his studies and works he has shown mutual interdependence between all creatures of the planet and the eco system.
"Even a small butterfly plays a big role in nature.  Not just butterflies, but various insects like bees or grasshoppers are contributing a lot in maintaining the balance of the environment," he said.
Sabir Hossain Chowdhury, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Md. Mostafa Kamal, Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Md.  Ashraf Uddin, DG of Department of Environment and Chief Forest Conservator Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury spoke in the occasion chaired by the Chairman of Prokriti O Jibon Foundation Mukit Mojumder Babu.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rotary hosts public image seminar
Director General of Boarder Guard Bangladesh Maj Gen Shafeenul Islam
‘Everyone must come forward with an oath to protect nature and the environ’
Virtual concert to address concerns of migrants today
RAB arrests 1, seizes Yaba worth Tk 1.7cr
Kovind inaugurates renovated Ramna Kali Temple
5 die in road accidents
Arrestee makes confessional statement before court


Latest News
US recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia
Bangladesh wins 4 awards at Asia-Pacific ICT competition
5-team BPL on the cards
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Islamabad
Afghanistan needs full support, solidarity of member states: OIC
AL vows to build Sonar Bangla thwarting all conspiracies
Britain plans two-week lockdown to tackle Omicron
Martyrs' dreams remain unfulfilled: GM Quader
People expect judges will ensure rule of law and justice: President
Sheikh Hasina Technology Park drives southwestern parts towards a technology-ridden region
Most Read News
Huawei’s misconduct makes Teletalk’s 5G testing uncertain
Pfizer: COVID pandemic could extend to 2024
Arrestee makes confessional statement before court
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
RAB arrests 1, seizes Yaba worth Tk 1.7cr
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
On International Migrants Day
Protection of Bangladesh flag vessel and competitiveness
Save the rivers immediately
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft