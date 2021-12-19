Prices of broiler chicken, egg soar at kitchen markets

Despite the decline in onions and potatoes, prices of broiler chicken and egg have gone up in the daily commodity markets.

Besides, the prices of winter vegetables have come down due to increase of supply. Prices of edible oil, sugar, flour and pulses remained unchanged. Fish and meat are being sold at previous prices.

The information was obtained from Karwanbazar kitchen market, Mohammadpur Town Hall Market and Mirpur City Corporation Bazar on Saturday. In addition, the government market regulator TCB has continued to sell at subsidized prices. With the exception of weekends, low-income people in the city are flocking to TCB's truck sales activities.

According to sources said that the essential commodities material markets were overcrowded from Thursday morning. Extra foods were arranged in most of the houses in the capital to celebrate the Victory Day. Guests were invited. Due to this, the traders said that the sales in the kitchen markets have been getting better since Thursday.

However, due to higher sales, prices of broiler and other chickens have gone up. Per kg broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 160 to Tk 170, which was sold at Tk150 to Tk 155 last week.

Besides, Pakistani cock is being sold at Tk 280 to Tk 280 per kg.

Zakir Hossain, a trader at Raisaheb Bazar, said the price of boiler chicken has been rising in the wholesale market for the past two weeks. The supply of boiler chicken is less than the demand. That is why prices are rising. And due to the increase in the price of boiler chicken, the price of golden chicken has also increased.

Sources said that the price of onion has already increased. The price of rice has remained unchanged. Miniket rice is being sold at Tk 62 to Tk 64 per kg. Coarse rice is being sold at Tk 45 per kg.

The price of rice is not going up. Garlic also has a tendency to increase in price. This week it is being sold at Tk 180 more by Tk 20 per kg.

On the other hand, the price of tomatoes has come down by less than half. With that the price of new potatoes has come down.

Masud Alam, a vegetable trader said the supply of winter vegetables in the market is constantly increasing. The price of tomatoes has already come down. Our idea is that the prices of other vegetables will go down in a few days.

On the other hand, good quality domestic onion is being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg. Medium quality onions are being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 65 per kg. And imported good quality onions are being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 65 per kg. Low quality onions are being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 55 per kg. Ordinary buyers are in trouble as the price of onion has risen anew in the rising commodity market.

Regarding the increase in the price of onion, Abdul Malek, a retailer in the market near Gulshan, said that the price of onion suddenly went up. Onions are being sold at a slightly lower price in the market on Saturday. Even more so than in the last few weeks. That is why our sales have also decreased. The buyer who used to buy two kg of onion now because of the increase in price, now he buys one kg. The cut onion has come in the market so the price has started to go down. Besides, the price of onion will go down further.

Barbati is being sold at Tk 60 per kg, karala at Tk 60, beans at Tk 50, local potatoes and radish are being sold at Tk 30 to Tk 40 per kg, green papaya at Tk 30 per kg, cabbage at Tk 40 per piece, carrots at Tk 50 per kg, kheera at Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg, tomatoes at Tk 60 per kg and green chillies at Tk 60 Tk 70 per kg.

Meanwhile, Pabda Tk 400, Tengra Tk 500, Mala Tk 400 and Batashi fish are being sold at Tk 600 per kg. The price of silver hilsa varies from Tk 800 to Tk 1,400 depending on the size.