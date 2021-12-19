Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Sino-BD shares largest development partnership: speakers

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Staff Correspondent

Marking celebration of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh Victory Day, China-Bangladesh Friendship Centre Limited (CBFCL) on Saturday organized a webinar titled 'Golden Jubilee of Victory and China's Contribution in Building Modern Bangladesh."
Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam attended the event as chief guest while former minister and political analyst Golam Sarwar Milon was the special guest.
Senior Vice Chairman of CBFCL, Guo Pei Lin Peter presided over the webinar while Executive Director of CBFCL Dr. Fakhrul Islam Babu, Vice Chairman of CBFCL Kamrul Hasan director of social welfare of CBFCL Shariful Islam, legal economist M S Siddiqui, heroic freedom fighter Golam Mustafa, Chinese Enterprises Association of Bangladesh (CEAB) President K Changliang, ABCA Organizing Secretary Dr. Nazmuz Sakib, BCYSA President Maruf Hasan, BAHK General Secretary Ashfaqur Rahman Palash, and diplomats from the Chinese Embassy and the Bangladesh Embassy also spoke.
Prof Abul HMG Azam of North South University presented the keynote in the webinar and the historical context of China-Bangladesh trade and social relations, a press release of CBFCL said.
The speakers said that the pre-independence visit of Bangabandhu to China and the steel-solid China-Bangladesh friendship paradigm formed through cooperation after independence. China is now Bangladesh's largest development partner.
Through the participation of representatives of various associations of China and Bangladesh, the webinar became a reunion fair of China and Bangladesh.
It is to be noted that the live view of the Webinar was eye-catching. About 5500 people enjoyed this Webinar together online. This task has been made easy by the esteemed members of TeamAlive.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prices of broiler chicken, egg soar at kitchen markets
Sino-BD shares largest development partnership: speakers
Islami Andolon Bangladesh brought out a procession
JnU student dies in Noakhali road crash
AL expels a municipal level leader of Rajshahi’s Bagmara UZ
President of Bangladesh Air Force Women’s Welfare Association Tahmida Hannan
FM seeks joint efforts to address migration-related challenges
28 hospitalized with dengue


Latest News
US recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia
Bangladesh wins 4 awards at Asia-Pacific ICT competition
5-team BPL on the cards
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Islamabad
Afghanistan needs full support, solidarity of member states: OIC
AL vows to build Sonar Bangla thwarting all conspiracies
Britain plans two-week lockdown to tackle Omicron
Martyrs' dreams remain unfulfilled: GM Quader
People expect judges will ensure rule of law and justice: President
Sheikh Hasina Technology Park drives southwestern parts towards a technology-ridden region
Most Read News
Huawei’s misconduct makes Teletalk’s 5G testing uncertain
Pfizer: COVID pandemic could extend to 2024
Arrestee makes confessional statement before court
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
RAB arrests 1, seizes Yaba worth Tk 1.7cr
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
On International Migrants Day
Protection of Bangladesh flag vessel and competitiveness
Save the rivers immediately
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft