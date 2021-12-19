Sino-BD shares largest development partnership: speakers

Marking celebration of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh Victory Day, China-Bangladesh Friendship Centre Limited (CBFCL) on Saturday organized a webinar titled 'Golden Jubilee of Victory and China's Contribution in Building Modern Bangladesh."

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tajul Islam attended the event as chief guest while former minister and political analyst Golam Sarwar Milon was the special guest.

Senior Vice Chairman of CBFCL, Guo Pei Lin Peter presided over the webinar while Executive Director of CBFCL Dr. Fakhrul Islam Babu, Vice Chairman of CBFCL Kamrul Hasan director of social welfare of CBFCL Shariful Islam, legal economist M S Siddiqui, heroic freedom fighter Golam Mustafa, Chinese Enterprises Association of Bangladesh (CEAB) President K Changliang, ABCA Organizing Secretary Dr. Nazmuz Sakib, BCYSA President Maruf Hasan, BAHK General Secretary Ashfaqur Rahman Palash, and diplomats from the Chinese Embassy and the Bangladesh Embassy also spoke.

Prof Abul HMG Azam of North South University presented the keynote in the webinar and the historical context of China-Bangladesh trade and social relations, a press release of CBFCL said.

The speakers said that the pre-independence visit of Bangabandhu to China and the steel-solid China-Bangladesh friendship paradigm formed through cooperation after independence. China is now Bangladesh's largest development partner.

Through the participation of representatives of various associations of China and Bangladesh, the webinar became a reunion fair of China and Bangladesh.

It is to be noted that the live view of the Webinar was eye-catching. About 5500 people enjoyed this Webinar together online. This task has been made easy by the esteemed members of TeamAlive.









