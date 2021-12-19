Video
Home Back Page

JnU student dies in Noakhali road crash

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
JnU Correspondent

Sabrina Akter, a student of Mass Communication and Journalism Department of Jagannath University in 2017-18 academic year was killed in a road accident.
She was killed while crossing the road at Sonaimuri in Noakhali hit by a truck on Saturday. Sabrina's father confirmed the matter.
Ibrahim Khalil, Sub-Inspector of Sonaimuri police station said, "She is hit by a truck laden with bricks at around 12:30 pm and died on the spot. We have informed the Highway Police about this, they will come and take legal action."
Jagannath University Proctor Mostafa Kamal said, "I have heard the news of the death of a student of the journalism department. We contacted her family and talked to the police."
When Sabrina's death news reached her department of JnU, the teachers of the department have expressed their grief. The students were also shocked by the death of their classmate.
According to our correspondent from Noakhali, she was hit by a brick carrying truck while she was walking towards to bus stoppage for Dhaka from her maternal grandfather's house. Though the truck tries to escape from the spot, it was caught later. But the driver ran away.


