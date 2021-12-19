Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

AL expels a municipal level leader of Rajshahi’s Bagmara UZ

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Our Correspondent

A leader of Taherpur Municipal Awami League (AL) of Baghmara upazila in Rajshahi district has been expelled from the party for seeking Jannah for the murderers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members while conducting munajat in a programme on the occasion of Victory Day.
According to Taherpur Municipal AL sources, the municipal AL committee called an emergency meeting on Friday night (December 16) and decided to remove Khandaker Abdur Razzak, Religious Affairs Secretary of the municipal AL.
A letter signed by the municipal AL President Abu Bakkar Mridha Mansur and General Secretary Abul Kalam Azad also sent to the upazila and district AL recommending for his permanent expulsion from the party.
General Secretary Abul Kalam Azad said that on the occasion of Great Victory Day and Golden Jubilee of Independence Taherpur Municipal Awami League laid a wreath at the central Shaheed Minar of the municipality at 12:01 pm on December 16.
Later, munajat was offered for the forgiveness of the souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members, four martyred national leaders and martyred freedom fighters in the great War of Liberation. The munajat was conducted by Khandaker Abdur Razzak. While conducting the munajat he uttered a sentence which was unwelcome, unexpected and unacceptable, said Abul Kalam Azad. A video of Municipal AL's munajat spread on social media. In a 16-second viral video, AL leader Abdur Razzak said, "May Allah grant Jannah to all those who killed Father of the Nation and his family members."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prices of broiler chicken, egg soar at kitchen markets
Sino-BD shares largest development partnership: speakers
Islami Andolon Bangladesh brought out a procession
JnU student dies in Noakhali road crash
AL expels a municipal level leader of Rajshahi’s Bagmara UZ
President of Bangladesh Air Force Women’s Welfare Association Tahmida Hannan
FM seeks joint efforts to address migration-related challenges
28 hospitalized with dengue


Latest News
US recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia
Bangladesh wins 4 awards at Asia-Pacific ICT competition
5-team BPL on the cards
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Islamabad
Afghanistan needs full support, solidarity of member states: OIC
AL vows to build Sonar Bangla thwarting all conspiracies
Britain plans two-week lockdown to tackle Omicron
Martyrs' dreams remain unfulfilled: GM Quader
People expect judges will ensure rule of law and justice: President
Sheikh Hasina Technology Park drives southwestern parts towards a technology-ridden region
Most Read News
Huawei’s misconduct makes Teletalk’s 5G testing uncertain
Pfizer: COVID pandemic could extend to 2024
Arrestee makes confessional statement before court
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
RAB arrests 1, seizes Yaba worth Tk 1.7cr
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
On International Migrants Day
Protection of Bangladesh flag vessel and competitiveness
Save the rivers immediately
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft