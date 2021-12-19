AL expels a municipal level leader of Rajshahi’s Bagmara UZ

A leader of Taherpur Municipal Awami League (AL) of Baghmara upazila in Rajshahi district has been expelled from the party for seeking Jannah for the murderers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members while conducting munajat in a programme on the occasion of Victory Day.

According to Taherpur Municipal AL sources, the municipal AL committee called an emergency meeting on Friday night (December 16) and decided to remove Khandaker Abdur Razzak, Religious Affairs Secretary of the municipal AL.

A letter signed by the municipal AL President Abu Bakkar Mridha Mansur and General Secretary Abul Kalam Azad also sent to the upazila and district AL recommending for his permanent expulsion from the party.

General Secretary Abul Kalam Azad said that on the occasion of Great Victory Day and Golden Jubilee of Independence Taherpur Municipal Awami League laid a wreath at the central Shaheed Minar of the municipality at 12:01 pm on December 16.

Later, munajat was offered for the forgiveness of the souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members, four martyred national leaders and martyred freedom fighters in the great War of Liberation. The munajat was conducted by Khandaker Abdur Razzak. While conducting the munajat he uttered a sentence which was unwelcome, unexpected and unacceptable, said Abul Kalam Azad. A video of Municipal AL's munajat spread on social media. In a 16-second viral video, AL leader Abdur Razzak said, "May Allah grant Jannah to all those who killed Father of the Nation and his family members."







