FM seeks joint efforts to address migration-related challenges

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday called for joint efforts to address the migration-related challenges with more skilled workers and achieve the government's goal to send 1,000 workers abroad from each upazila of the country every year on average.

The Foreign Minister said the government has taken an economic diplomacy policy package and is searching for new labour markets abroad.

He proposed to declare the 30th December as the 'Expatriate Day' to involve more non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and diaspora in the country's ongoing development.

Dr Momen said, there are more than 1.20 crore Bangladeshi migrant workers working in 174 countries across the world. "If we can increase the number of skilled workers up to 20 per cent, the expatriate earning could be as high as 100 billion US dollars annually easily," he said.

He was addressing a discussion as the chief guest organised by the Expatriates' Welfare and Oversees Employment Ministry marking the International Migrants Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre with Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed in the chair.

The contributions and sacrifices of the expatriate brothers and sisters and their family members in the transition of Bangladesh from a least developed country to a developing country in the UN Development Index is undeniable, he said.

"As per the directives of the Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina), our government is working towards the goal of sending 1,000 workers a year from each upazila on average. Achieving this goal is not possible for the government alone," he said.

For this, Dr Momen said, all stakeholders, including development partners, international organizations, NGOs and the civil society have to work together apart from government's support.

The Foreign Minister said he firmly believes that the challenges of overseas employment can be overcome through the sincere cooperation and efforts of all.

Chief of the parliamentary standing committee on the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud spoke as special guest. Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Ahmed Munirus Saleheen delivered a welcome speech.

In the wake of the global Covid-19 epidemic, the Foreign Minister said, various problems and challenges have emerged in the management of migrants which has had some effects on sending migrant workers from Bangladesh.









