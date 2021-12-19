Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

FM seeks joint efforts to address migration-related challenges

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday called for joint efforts to address the migration-related challenges with more skilled workers and achieve the government's goal to send 1,000 workers abroad from each upazila of the country every year on average.
The Foreign Minister said the government has taken an economic diplomacy policy package and is searching for new labour markets abroad.
He proposed to declare the 30th December as the 'Expatriate Day' to involve more non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and diaspora in the country's ongoing development.
Dr Momen said, there are more than 1.20 crore Bangladeshi migrant workers working in 174 countries across the world. "If we can increase the number of skilled workers up to 20 per cent, the expatriate earning could be as high as 100 billion US dollars annually easily," he said.
He was addressing a discussion as the chief guest organised by the Expatriates' Welfare and Oversees Employment Ministry marking the International Migrants Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre with Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed in the chair.
The contributions and sacrifices of the expatriate brothers and sisters and their family members in the transition of Bangladesh from a least developed country to a developing country in the UN Development Index is undeniable, he said.
"As per the directives of the Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina), our government is working towards the goal of sending 1,000 workers a year from each upazila on average. Achieving this goal is not possible for the government alone," he said.
For this, Dr Momen said, all stakeholders, including development partners, international organizations, NGOs and the civil society have to work together apart from government's support.
The Foreign Minister said he firmly believes that the challenges of overseas employment can be overcome through the sincere cooperation and efforts of all.
Chief of the parliamentary standing committee on the Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud spoke as special guest. Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Ahmed Munirus Saleheen delivered a welcome speech.
In the wake of the global Covid-19 epidemic, the Foreign Minister said, various problems and challenges have emerged in the management of migrants which has had some effects on sending migrant workers from Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prices of broiler chicken, egg soar at kitchen markets
Sino-BD shares largest development partnership: speakers
Islami Andolon Bangladesh brought out a procession
JnU student dies in Noakhali road crash
AL expels a municipal level leader of Rajshahi’s Bagmara UZ
President of Bangladesh Air Force Women’s Welfare Association Tahmida Hannan
FM seeks joint efforts to address migration-related challenges
28 hospitalized with dengue


Latest News
US recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia
Bangladesh wins 4 awards at Asia-Pacific ICT competition
5-team BPL on the cards
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Islamabad
Afghanistan needs full support, solidarity of member states: OIC
AL vows to build Sonar Bangla thwarting all conspiracies
Britain plans two-week lockdown to tackle Omicron
Martyrs' dreams remain unfulfilled: GM Quader
People expect judges will ensure rule of law and justice: President
Sheikh Hasina Technology Park drives southwestern parts towards a technology-ridden region
Most Read News
Huawei’s misconduct makes Teletalk’s 5G testing uncertain
Pfizer: COVID pandemic could extend to 2024
Arrestee makes confessional statement before court
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
RAB arrests 1, seizes Yaba worth Tk 1.7cr
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
On International Migrants Day
Protection of Bangladesh flag vessel and competitiveness
Save the rivers immediately
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft