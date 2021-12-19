28 hospitalized with dengue

Twenty eight more people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 21 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and seven outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 28,127 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 18. So far, 27,862 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.









