Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:35 AM
Furnace oil-laden vessel damaged in Mongla

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Staff Correspondent

A vessel named 'MT Monowar' carrying furnace oil was damaged in an accident at Bua area No. 15 of Mongla Port channel on the Sundarbans coast of the Bay of Bengal.
The incident took place on Saturday morning when it collided with a sinking ship named 'Wreck Ocean Wave'.
As a result, the water tank of 'MT Monowar' has perforated. However, the oil tankers of the ship are still safe, said the Mongla Port authorities.
Meanwhile, Coast Guard ship named 'Shahid Munsur Ali' reached the spot to observe the ship and rescue the sailors.
The damaged vessel contained 1,500 metric tons of furnace oil. The vessel, owned by Abul Kalam Oil Supply Limited in Chittagong, was carrying oil to the Daulatpur Jamuna Oil Depot in Khulna. The ship left Chittagong for Daulatpur at 10am on Friday.


