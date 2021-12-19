Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CPA to acquire 796 acres of land for Matarbari Deep Sea Port

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 18: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is going to acquire 796 acres of land for Matarbari Deep Sea Port in the second phase. In the first phase CPA had acquired 294 acres of land for which it had already paid taka 173 crores to the Cox's Bazar district administrations.
For the second phase, the CPA had invited tenders for appointment of a consultant. The last date for submission of tenders is January 10 next. Earlier, the CPA had invited tenders for the second phase. But the submitted tenders had not been qualified for appointment as a consultant. So, CPA has again preferred to retender for the purpose. The appointed consultant will prepare a field book of the land to fix up the value of those lands.
After submission of a report, the CPA will go for payment of the land value to the concerned authority. According to CPA sources, they had completed the process of acquiring of 1225 acres of land for construction of the proposed Matarbari deep sea port at Moheshkhali.
CPA sources alleged that the Cox's Bazar district administrations had delayed the land acquisition process in the first phase. In the meantime, some owners of land had appealed that the authority had surveyed their land as an agricultural land which is a salt field now.
Sources said that the concerned surveyors completed the field book mentioning that all the lands are agricultural land. After a few days, the land owners demanded that their lands are salt fields as those are remaining adjacent to the sea where the sea water can easily enter.  So, it is easy to claim that their lands are salt field. The value of the salt field is more than those of arable land.
It may be mentioned that total of 1225 acres of land have been allocated in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. JICA has agreed to finance the project. According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US Dollar in the proposed deep sea port.  
On November 24, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the concerned authority to take a step to frame Matarbari Deep Sea Port Authority in order to manage the significant port of the country efficiently. Her directive came at a meeting of the ECNEC held on the same date. In the proposed deep sea port, the mother vessels of nearly with 16 metre draught will be able to take berth. Currently in the Chattogram port jetties, the vessels with only 9 metre draught can take berth. The container vessel with only 2000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8000 TEUs of container will take berth.
According to reliable sources, JICA is agreed to finance nearly 500 million US Dollar for the project. With the completion of the construction of the first phase by 2024, the works of the second phase will begin.
If developed as a transhipment port like those in Singapore and Colombo, this port will be able to attract the neighbouring countries.  This port will also play a big role in keeping the country's economy vibrant.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prices of broiler chicken, egg soar at kitchen markets
Sino-BD shares largest development partnership: speakers
Islami Andolon Bangladesh brought out a procession
JnU student dies in Noakhali road crash
AL expels a municipal level leader of Rajshahi’s Bagmara UZ
President of Bangladesh Air Force Women’s Welfare Association Tahmida Hannan
FM seeks joint efforts to address migration-related challenges
28 hospitalized with dengue


Latest News
US recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia
Bangladesh wins 4 awards at Asia-Pacific ICT competition
5-team BPL on the cards
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Islamabad
Afghanistan needs full support, solidarity of member states: OIC
AL vows to build Sonar Bangla thwarting all conspiracies
Britain plans two-week lockdown to tackle Omicron
Martyrs' dreams remain unfulfilled: GM Quader
People expect judges will ensure rule of law and justice: President
Sheikh Hasina Technology Park drives southwestern parts towards a technology-ridden region
Most Read News
Huawei’s misconduct makes Teletalk’s 5G testing uncertain
Pfizer: COVID pandemic could extend to 2024
Arrestee makes confessional statement before court
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
RAB arrests 1, seizes Yaba worth Tk 1.7cr
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
On International Migrants Day
Protection of Bangladesh flag vessel and competitiveness
Save the rivers immediately
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft