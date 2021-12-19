CPA to acquire 796 acres of land for Matarbari Deep Sea Port

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 18: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is going to acquire 796 acres of land for Matarbari Deep Sea Port in the second phase. In the first phase CPA had acquired 294 acres of land for which it had already paid taka 173 crores to the Cox's Bazar district administrations.

For the second phase, the CPA had invited tenders for appointment of a consultant. The last date for submission of tenders is January 10 next. Earlier, the CPA had invited tenders for the second phase. But the submitted tenders had not been qualified for appointment as a consultant. So, CPA has again preferred to retender for the purpose. The appointed consultant will prepare a field book of the land to fix up the value of those lands.

After submission of a report, the CPA will go for payment of the land value to the concerned authority. According to CPA sources, they had completed the process of acquiring of 1225 acres of land for construction of the proposed Matarbari deep sea port at Moheshkhali.

CPA sources alleged that the Cox's Bazar district administrations had delayed the land acquisition process in the first phase. In the meantime, some owners of land had appealed that the authority had surveyed their land as an agricultural land which is a salt field now.

Sources said that the concerned surveyors completed the field book mentioning that all the lands are agricultural land. After a few days, the land owners demanded that their lands are salt fields as those are remaining adjacent to the sea where the sea water can easily enter. So, it is easy to claim that their lands are salt field. The value of the salt field is more than those of arable land.

It may be mentioned that total of 1225 acres of land have been allocated in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. JICA has agreed to finance the project. According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US Dollar in the proposed deep sea port.

On November 24, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the concerned authority to take a step to frame Matarbari Deep Sea Port Authority in order to manage the significant port of the country efficiently. Her directive came at a meeting of the ECNEC held on the same date. In the proposed deep sea port, the mother vessels of nearly with 16 metre draught will be able to take berth. Currently in the Chattogram port jetties, the vessels with only 9 metre draught can take berth. The container vessel with only 2000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8000 TEUs of container will take berth.

According to reliable sources, JICA is agreed to finance nearly 500 million US Dollar for the project. With the completion of the construction of the first phase by 2024, the works of the second phase will begin.

If developed as a transhipment port like those in Singapore and Colombo, this port will be able to attract the neighbouring countries. This port will also play a big role in keeping the country's economy vibrant.







