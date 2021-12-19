Mess in railway project implementation

In 2013, railway's first master plan was approved in order to improve train services and expand its network for a strong and integrated transport system in the country. Therefore numbers of projects were taken. Currently, there are 41 ongoing railway projects involving Tk1.42 lakh crore.

Unfortunately, at least 20 out of 41 projects' deadlines have been extended, from one to four times. Therefore the costs of these projects also shot up massively.



Cost escalation and time extension is not a new phenomenon for government projects, because of their slow-moving implementation process. Hence, some of Bangladesh Railway projects appear to run at an impossibly slow pace, triggering cost hikes up to a whopping 873 per cent in some cases. For example, a six-year project to procure 70 metre gauge diesel electric locomotives has not been completed even after a decade.

Starting in 2011, the project has made a 0.5% progress despite three time extensions and its cost has gone up to Tk2,659 crore from the initial Tk1, 946 crore over the years. Yet, the railway authorities are not sure when the project will end.



When asked, the authorities mainly blame changes in designs and sources and types of financing in the middle of the projects, and delay in releasing funds. In addition, project implementers face different types of hurdles with most projects--taken without a feasibility study and future projection, they point out.



Bureaucratic red tape and lack of coordination among government authorities in taking decision are considered the main hurdles in implementing these projects. For example, in 2018, a contract was signed with Hyundai Rotem, a South Korean company, to procure the locomotives at a cost of Tk2,035 crore, and Standard Chartered Bank and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation were set to finance the procurement.

But the Economic Relations Division (ERD) disagreed on taking the loan, marking it a hard loan as its interest rate was above 15%. So the loan agreement did not progress any further. Consequently, the planning ministry extended the project implementation period three times to 2024.



Experts say, because of slow implementation of projects, the government's spending on development projects is increasing gradually and the country is being deprived of expected outcomes from the projects. Some experts opine that projects lingering for years are the results of fragmented and unplanned development as well as unaccountability.



Under these circumstances, authorities responsible should look for soft loans and proper coordination among the government authorities. In order to establish a viable, affordable and comfortable connectivity countrywide, the Railway Master Plan could be an effective solution. It will ensure safe journey, easy and cheap transportation of goods. Moreover, this will also connect Asian highway, availing international connectivity. In order to ensure country's overall development, authorities concerned should remain vigilant so that country' resources are used efficiently.