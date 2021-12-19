Application of law must to control food adulteration

Dear Sir,

Food adulteration in country is becoming a grave concern day by day. Use of carbides, formalin, textile colours and other harmful chemicals in food, especially in street food and low priced hotels is increasing.



Some profit mongering unscrupulous people in utter negligence of public health are doing this menace for their own vested interest.



Many people don't know how to handle or store food items correctly. This may cause food poisoning and cholera. If this continues for a long time, vital organs such as the liver and kidney can be damaged, even resulting in cancer. Children are the most vulnerable to these risks.



There are laws and regulations to contain food adulteration, such as the Bangladesh Standard Testing Institute (BSTI) Ordinance of 1985, and the Pure Food Ordinance of 2005. Application of these laws is must. Offence of food adulteration is direct threat to consumer rights.



Unhealthy food will only heighten the risks of country's future generation.

Chuppu Mia

Old Dhaka