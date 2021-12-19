

Bangladesh’s national vegetable, yet to be named, Brinjal deserves the honour



In Canada, the cascade is known as Niagara Falls, while in Bangladesh, the formidable tiger is known as the Royal Bengal Tiger. Following the Great Liberation War, Bangladesh, like other countries around the world, declared national symbols in a variety of fields, including the Royal Bengal Tiger, National Bird Magpie Robin (Doel), National Botanical Garden Balda Garden, National Flower water lily (Shapla), National Fruit Jackfruit (Khantal), and National Fish Ilish indicators. But, oddly, the name of Bangladesh's national vegetable has yet to be divulged, let alone noted or given to anyone, even after fifty years of independence. However, more than 200 distinct types of vegetables, both traditional and non-traditional, are grown commercially in this country.



For thousands of years, they've been one of the most well-known human nourishment and nutrition sources. Many countries around the world have national vegetables, such as pumpkin or sweet pumpkin in the United States, Chinese cabbage in China, sweet pumpkin or pumpkin in India, rhubarb in Canada, Lady's finger in Pakistan, and pinto beans in Chile. More than half of the world's population has one national vegetable. As a result, owning Bangladesh's national vegetable is a one-of-a-kind sign of national history rather than an exaggeration or a luxury. So, which veggies should be declared as national vegetables, and what criteria should be used to determine which vegetables should be chosen?



For determining national vegetables, there are no internationally accepted studies or indications. However, UNESCO defined a set of qualities for establishing a National Heritage in 2008, and these components can be utilized as indicators when selecting national vegetables. The first indicator, for example, confirms that a vegetable has extraordinary universality. To justify its great acceptability, it is critical to analyze the country's primitive condition, quality, nutrition, diversity, production efficiency of the country's different natural ecological conditions, and finally, the consumer class's acceptance.



Bangladesh is a country in the Gangs Delta with a rich natural legacy that is well-known worldwide. Bangladesh is naturally special in crops, animals, and fish. Eggplant is one of these veggies; it comes in various shapes, sizes, and colours, and there are many eggplant kinds in Bangladesh. The eggplant's origin is identified as the Indo-Burma region, which explains its broad variation in Bangladesh, according to scientist Vavilov, who has catalogued all of the world's floras.



Nonetheless, these are historical facts about the species' genesis and nomenclature. To explain the differences in eggplant varieties across the country, it is believed that a difference in language occurs every 20 kilometres, while a difference in eggplant occurs every 25 kilometres. The colour and size choices of the customer are to blame for the disparity. Tal Begun, for example, is an excellent gift from Mymensingh's Gafargaon's Palmira palm (Tal in Bangla) size brinjal. Bholanath and Bombay kinds of Narsingdi are exported all over the world. The Jhuri brinjal is the tiniest brinjal in the country, discovered in Muktagachha, Mymensingh. The naming Shingnath come from the size like horn. There are geographical preferences in eggplant farming. People in Rajshahi despise eggplant, except for white or pink Uttara eggplant.



Grilled and mashed eggplant, as well as fried eggplant, are among the eggplant recipes available. Eggplant is a common ingredient in fish dishes, whether used alone or in combination with other vegetables. Some individuals eat eggplant meat that is made of vegetables. Dolma with eggplant is a great dish. When you hear the word eggplant-pickle, water rushes down your mouth. The flavour is familiar to everyone who has eaten boiled eggplant with raw chile, coriander leaves, and mustard oil. As indicated by vegetarian eggplant being one of the key ingredients, vegetarianism was a significant feature of the cuisine in the early ages, particularly throughout the Brahmanical religion and the Buddhist era.



Eggplant is one of the five consonant components. Bagyan (Eggplant) is first mentioned by Mukundaram, a sixteenth-century poet, as an analogy to the variety of vegetables in a Bengali woman's cooking list. Eggplant is related with several lines, according to Khana, an eighteenth-century scholar. You can get a feel of eggplant's quality by looking at its history. Many well-known Bengali stories have references to this vegetable.



In Upendra Kishore Roy Chowdhury's 'Tuntuni and the Cat's Story,' for example, the Tuntuni bird sews its nest with its beak on the leaves of the eggplant tree in the back of the householder's house. Are you familiar with Trailokyanath? In one of his stories, 'Damrucharit,' a woman sells eggplant while sitting inside the guts of a dead crocodile. Yes, I'm talking about eggplant. In Sanskrit literature dating back 300 years BC, the direct use of eggplant is described, as well as in the Kautilya.



According to modern science, eggplant includes a number of uncommon nutrients that can't be found in any other vegetable. There is evidence that 48 elements play a direct role in the human body's metabolic activities. Eggplant has almost all of them. The anthocyanin phytochemicals found in eggplant, for example, have significant quantities of nausein, and these phytochemicals have a considerably higher oxidant absorption capacity than other antioxidants.



Many phenols also improve the body's ability to absorb oxidants. Eggplant has a plethora of medicinal properties. Eggplant has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for millennia. The remedy for phlegm is to mix eggplant juice with honey. In the Middle Ages, there was a legend about eating wild eggplant and going insane. Fever can be healed by eating fried eggplant that is still fresh. Eggplant aids in the removal of harmful toxins from the body. If you eat eggplant on a regular basis, you'll have less urinary incontinence. This eggplant can also be used to grind kidney stones. Current clinical proof supporting this information, on the other hand, has yet to be generated.



The eggplant cultivation method can be traced back to the 8th century, according to Khana's script. "Saying of Borah's daughter in law, except April (Chaitra), there no conflict, use ashes to stop insect attack". There isn't a single place in the country where eggplant isn't grown. In every homestead several eggplants observe. In addition to modern roof gardens, eggplant is often found in homesteads, plain land, hills, and stress conditions such as salty, transient waterlogging, and drought-prone areas. In salty soils, eggplant yields up to 8 decimal/mole, although tomato yields of 4 decimal/mole are difficult to grow. As a result, eggplant has become a regional symbol as well as an environmentally friendly crop. Eggplant is the most sought-after vegetable in the country.



There is little evidence that farming eggplant causes a loss, with a few exceptions. Many studies have been conducted on eggplant, and more will be conducted in the future. The GMO eggplant trade waiver granted by Bangladesh has provoked uproar among environmentalists throughout the world, as it violates the GMO Biodiversity Protection Protocol in areas where the crop's origin and diversity are high by international standards. However, eggplant is the most popular vegetable among clients. Many of our poems, stories, articles, experiences, science conversations, and other sources depict our first eggplant crop. It is still as popular today as it was when it first came out. No other vegetable crop is as closely tied with our history and gastronomic culture as eggplant.



Begunbari, a railway station in Bangladesh, is notable for its abundance of eggplant cultivation and transportation. Violet is the name of a colour that, when paired with the colour eggplant, becomes purple in Bengali. It becomes a political problem when the price of eggplant climbs during Ramadan. A comparable delicacy is aubergine fritters, which can be found all over Europe.



Everyone's favourite vegetable and a traditional crop, eggplant is widely consumed by all classes of people. In any case, according to international criteria, the eggplant should be the country's national vegetable, as conscious people anticipate. If eggplant is recognized as Bangladesh's national vegetable, it is stated that the world will become more aware of eggplant, and a positive interest and enthusiasm for Bangladesh will grow. The country's Ministry of Agriculture and Cultural Affairs may take the necessary steps to recognize eggplant as a national vegetable in the year of the country's silver anniversary of independence, commemorating one of the best national heritages of the year.

Dr M Nazim Uddin,

Researcher Organic Farming,

& Senior Scientific Officer, BARI









