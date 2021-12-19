

Uyghur Muslim vs. Han Muslim



In the middle of the sixteenth century, in 1664, when the Manchu rulers of China established the Qing Dynasty, the vast territory of the Uyghurs was occupied. This subjection was not accepted by the independent Uyghurs. After 200 years in captivity, they regained their independence for a while.But it is difficult to protect from gaining independence.



After the Communists seized power in China in 1949, Xinjiang was recaptured and autonomy was established.But the Uyghurs were never cheerful with the autonomy. They have continuously been in favor of freedom. Xinjiang is still referred to as East Turkistan by many Uyghurs. Because they have their own ethnic identity and their own culture, which is completely different from the Han people, the main people of China.



The language, religion and culture of the Uyghurs are very similar to those of central Asian countries like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Uyghurs are Muslims, their language like Turkish and the alphabet is Arabic. On the other hand, the language of the Buddhist Han is Mandarin. Due to the freedom-loving attitude of the Uyghurs, the Chinese have a strict attitude towards them.



The Chinese government has imposed strict rules on theUyghur. Uyghur Muslims cannot practice their religion independently. There is a complete ban on Muslim men wearing beards and women wearing hijab. No Uyghur boy can go to the mosque before the age of 18. They are forced to eat pork. Uyghurs are prohibited from fasting. Giving azan during prayers is completely forbidden there. Many mosques have been demolished and tourist centers have been set up there.



Socially and economically, the Uyghurs lag far behind the Han. All government employment, large businesses and commerce are now under Han's authority. Everything they do and where they go is under the supervision of the administration. The government monitors Uyghurs by identifying their voices, DNA and fingerprints using biometric methods.



According to a report by HRW, QR codes have been installed on smart door plates in Muslim homes in Xinjiang to keep them under constant surveillance. In 2016, the Chinese government launched an initiative called 'Making Family'. Uyghurs are compelled to invite members of the Communist Party to their houses for a few days every two months under the Making Family regulations.



In 2017, over 228,000 people were arrested in Xinjiang, according to China Human Rights Defenders. The United Nations published a report in August 2018. According to a UN assessment, China's government has incarcerated approximately one million Uighurs in concentration camps and pushed another two million into "political and political reconsideration camps".



World human rights organizations claim that detainees in concentration camps are forced to learn Mandarin and criticize or abandon their religion. However, China does not recognize these as prison camps. They have termed these as 'Vocational Education and Training Centers'. Terrorism and religious fanaticism, they claim, are combated via education and vocational training.



The Uyghur independence movement has clearly been classified as terrorism and religious extremism by China. Any news outlet is banned there. Due to the absence of news media, the voices of these oppressed people do not reach the rest of the world. Freedom Watch has identified China as one of the world's most religiously persecuted countries. Not only adults but also children are kept captive there. This is mostly done by the Chinese communist regime to take youngsters away from their religion and culture.



On July 10, 2019, 22 countries addressed a letter of condemnation to the United Nations in the wake of China's aggression against the Uyghurs. There was no Muslim country in the list of these 22 countries. A report released by AFP on July 12 states that 37 countries have sent letters in support of Chinese policy towards Uyghurs. These include Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Syria, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. According to these countries, the Chinese government's move has restored security in Xinjiang and ensured the protection of the basic human rights of all ethnic groups.



However, it would be incorrect to characterize China's persecution as anti-Islam or anti-Muslim. Because the Chinese government has given full religious, social and economic freedom to their largest Muslim population, the Hui. There are more than 15 million Hui Muslims living in the Ningxiaprovince. According to The Economist, the number of Hui Muslim mosques in Ningxia has risen to nearly 4,000 in the past few years.



The Hui are a group of Muslims from Persia, Iran, and Syria who married the Han and merged with the Chinese mainstream. Mandarin is their native tongue. Their physique structure, eating habits, culture are all like the Chinese. Even the Hui mosques have been built in the style of pagodas. The Chinese communist government has a warm relationship with Hui.In many cases they are not discriminated against like the Uyghurs.



China is inhumanely treating the people of a region / province in order to control its natural resources. The Chinese government is cracking down on Uyghurs for fear of losing control of Xinjiang province. Their sole purpose is to suppress the free-spirited attitude of the Uyghurs. This behavior of China is not desirable in any way. Because of China's huge investment and good relations with the Muslim world, their silence is unwelcome. We hope that the United Nations and the Muslim world will take constructive steps in this regard.

AfsanaRezoana Sultana,

Student, Patuakhali Science & Technology University







