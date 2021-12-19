

Terrorist activities in hill



According to newspaper reports, firearms, ammunition and drugs are being smuggled across the hill border from seven hideouts of anti-peace ethnic / tribal armed terrorist groups. They are using these weapons themselves as well as sending them to extremists and terrorists across the country.



Committing various crimes including murder in the three hill districts, the terrorists go on hiding to those seven dormitories and stayin safe havens. It is understood that they have links with the Seven Sisters of India and the terrorists of Myanmar. The communication system is not good (meaning it takes 2/3 days to walk in remote hilly areas) and they leave for their dormitory before the law enforcement reaches there.



However, it is learned that the law enforcement agencies are trying their best to control the situation. The thing that is most alarming is the extortion of the hilly terrorists. If one does not pay ransom, he is tortured in various ways including killing and abduction. There is no justice in killing. Because, no one gives witness for fear of life.



Despite extensive development in the mountains, peace is being destroyed due to terrorists. In the hilly areas where there were only 48 kilometers of roads before independence, after independence the Bangladesh government in different time has built 1600 kilometers of roads in the hilly areas with numerous bridges and culverts.



According to the newspaper, JSS (original), JSS (reform) are at the root of the unrest in the hilly region. According to sources, the most worrying thing is that behind all the chaos in the hilly region, is the chairman of the Chattogram Hill Tracts Regional Council (according to the demands of the Bengali-hills).



Since the terrorists are still able to return to their dormitories after the terrorist activities as there is no road connectivity in all parts of the hilly areas, I think the government should immediately make arrangements for establishing the required number of outposts including paramilitary army / commando force in those border areas.



In addition, special research cells can be formed with real patriots to facilitate in-depth observation, analysis and research of the activities of various local and foreign individuals and organizations directly and indirectly associated with the hilly terrorists in the concerned areas.



Moreover, the intelligence surveillance of all intelligence agencies, including the DGFI, needs to be strengthened to monitor whether these terrorist activities are a threat to the independence, sovereignty and integrity of the country. Above all, it is possible to take the necessary measures to determine the real motives of these terrorists.



The main source of arms and drug purchases of the hill terrorists is extortion and unethical patronage of various internal and external forces. Therefore, the government has to play a rigid and strict role in preventing these malpractices.



In the interest of maintaining the independence, sovereignty and integrity of the country, the peace-loving Bengalis should be removed from important positions in the government, no matter how influential they are or what they call 'VIPs'. Moreover, it is important to bring their misconduct under proper intelligence surveillance. So, the most common word in this case is 'Sadhu Sabdhan'.



The Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh has executed the Peace Accord with many concessions in the interest of establishing peace in the Hill Tracts. We have to consider whether the terrorists have taken this generosity of the government as a weakness and have been gradually trying to destabilize the hilly region and separate it from Bangladesh.



Therefore, the government must adopt the policy of zero tolerance in the case of immoral activities of terrorist groups engaged in various anti-national activities including arms, drug smuggling, murder and extortion.



As an independent and sovereign country, all the citizens of Bangladesh have equal status. So all the citizens of Bangladesh have the constitutional right to buy and sell or live in all the lands of the country including the hilly areas.



There is no British rule now. Therefore, whatever is said in the British-era Tenancy Act, in order to protect the equal status of all citizens under the constitution of independent and sovereign Bangladesh, the Government of Bangladesh must reserve the right to amend these imperialist and anti-constitutional laws.



Therefore, I am drawing the government's kind attention to the issue. I also request the government to examine whether the CHT Land Dispute Settlement Act will increase the land complexity of the Bengalis living in the CHT or whether it is in conflict with the Constitution of Bangladesh.



In conclusion, the problem of the hilly region is very complex. Because there are various issues involved in this problem such as the needs of hill tribes and Bengalis, various related laws and the applicability / non-applicability of those laws in the current context, influence of NGOs, possible activities of various foreign powers including India-Myanmar etc.



So, I think the decision should be made considering the situation. Therefore, along with the political solution, there is also a need for a military solution. Because no one method is the best. In this case, contingency management and contingency plan as part of it can be adopted.

The writer is an assistant professor, Department of Management, Sankuchail Degree College, Burichang, Cumilla.







