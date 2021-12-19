18 AL rebel candidates expelled in two districts

A total of 18 leaders of Awami League (AL) have been expelled for being rebel candidates in the upcoming union parishad (UP) election in two districts- Bogura and Bhola, recently.

BOGURA: Nine leaders of AL of six unions in three upazilas of the district have been expelled for declaring themselves as rebel candidates for the upcoming UP polls.

The expulsion order was signed by Upazila Unit AL Office Secretary Al Raji Jewel on Friday night.

The expulsion notice was served to the central committee for taking the final decision officially, Al Raji Jewel said.

BHOLA: Nine local leaders of AL were expelled in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district on Tuesday night for declaring themselves as rebel candidates in forthcoming UP election. The union election is scheduled to be held on December 26.

The expulsion order was jointly signed by upazila AL President Jasim Uddin Haider and General Secretary Rafiqul Islam.

They were served a show-cause notice and repeatedly asked to withdraw their candidatures. But they did not obey it, a press release said.