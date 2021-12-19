Video
Sunday, 19 December, 2021
Extractors busy collecting date juice in Khulna, Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Our Correspondents

With the arrival of the winter season, jute extractors became very busy preparing date trees and collecting juice in different districts of the country.
The demand of date juice is on the rise, pushing up prices of raw juice or molasses.
DUMURIA, KHULNA: Date juice collection and trading make a festivity in rural areas of the upazila.
According to field sources, date juice extractors are passing busy time preparing trees in the upazila. But the number of date trees has come down. And the tradition is set to disappear day by day.
Once there were huge numbers of date trees in 14 upazilas of Khulna. Extractor Elahi Sardar of Tipna Village in Dumuria Upazila said, prior to collect juice, the head of a tree needs to be shaved and cleansed properly; later small and large pottery jars are attached to a special system for juice collection.
"We do the work of juice collection taking life risk. We have to tie our waits by ropes with heads of trees," he added.
Every morning juice is collected from filled jars, he further said, adding, some ones are used to bring juice to haats and bazaars for sale. Others are used to manufacture molasses, he maintained.
Extractor Osman Molla said, "The date trees are disappearing. To keep up the tradition, we all will have to plant date trees like palm trees. "
"In the beginning of the winter season, we start preparation for juice collection. We earn our livelihoods for few months by selling Paatali and Laali Gur in bazaars," said extractor Samad.
Dumuria Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdul Wadud and Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossain said, the tasty date juice is tradition of rural Bengal; with the arrival of the winter, extractors get busy with their preparatory work; shaving date tree is an art work; it needs special expertise; this shaving work requires high tolerance and strategy. Extractors are used to make different types of molasses from date juice, they maintained.
BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: According to field sources, juice collection, molasses making and selling are going on in a festive manner in the upazila.
During a recent visit, it was seen in Sarajminghur that juice collection and processing were going on in full swing in villages like Yogipara, Maria, Gobindpara, Nardash, Sreepur, Hamirkutsa, Shubhdanga, Barabihanli, Goalkandi, Auchpara, Jhikra, and Ganipur. Dwippur Union of the upazila was seen preparing trees and collecting sap.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, extractors said, at present date trees are now being cared properly. The date juice collection will continue during the entire winter season.
Juice can be collected from a five/six year old tree. Trees grow in loamy and silt soil. The juice collection continues from Bengali month Kartik to Falgun. Now  50 kg molasses are being made from juice of 90 to 100 trees every day. Juice production has been almost double.
Extractor Shamser Ali of Konabaria Village in the upazila said, "This season I have taken over 50 date trees. Pruning work is going on."
Another Chamir Khan of the village said "We have already started collecting juice. But the number of trees has decreased due to environmental disasters and burning date trees in brick kilns. So there is no juice like before."
Mukul Mia, a tree grower of Dwippur village of the upazila, said that there is a lot of work to be done to get date juice. The soft part of the surface of the tree is cut, and a bamboo drain is placed there. Again the nets have to be spread again so that the birds do not eat the juice and do not spread any germs. Juice is brought from the cut part of the tree and boiled through a tube and stored in a clay pot. Once the tree is cut, juice is available for two/three days. Once the tree is cut down for sap, it is rested for 5-6 days. When the cut part is dried in the sun, the juice is collected again. This is why date trees are usually cut to the east and west, so that the sunlight falls directly on the cut part.
Old man Abdus Sattar Mandal of Kalupara Village said, brown sugar would once be made from date molasses; it was exceptionally tasty.
Muntaz Ali, a tree grower of Shantipur Village, said, "I have to experience bee biting while collecting juice. I forgot it when I take money from  the sale of juice ."
Abul Kalam Sentu, an environmentalist, said there were huge fallow lands before in the upazila; rows of date trees could be seen along rural roadsides; those trees would keep up environmental balance; But most trees have been burnt in brick fields.
At least, in order to maintain the balance of the environment, planting date trees need to be made by the government along all roadsides, he added.
Bagmara Upazila Agriculture Officer Rajibul Karim said, the agriculture department is encouraging general people to plant date trees in fallow land or land aisle to keep the tradition of date molasses alive.
For quality of soil of Bagmara, both juice and molasses are very tasty, he added.


