New KPC banquet hall opens

KHULNA, Dec 18: A newly built banquet hall of Khulna Press Club was inaugurated on Saturday through unveiling a stone and cutting flower garlands on the club premises.

Parliament member of Khulna-2 constituency and nephew of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Salah Uddin Jewel unveiled the foundation stone.

Khulna City Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as chief guest while Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid and Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukder attended the programme as special guests. Khulna Press Club (KPC) President S M Zahid Hossain presided over the event.

Managing Director of Khulna Water and Swearege Authority (WASA) Muhammad Abdullah, Managing Director of Khulna Shipyard Comodore Khondokar Akter Hossain, Chairman of Khulna Development Authority Brig Gen S M Mirazul Islam, ex-KPC President Mokbul Hossain Mintu, S M Nazrul Islam, Hasan Ahmed Molla and Mamun Reza, among others, addressed the programme.

While unveiling the stone of the newly built banquet hall, Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, MP, said people of all walks of life will use the hall by paying a minimum fare.

Expressing satisfaction for completion of the hall during corona pandamic, the parliament member said common people will get benefit side by side journalists by using the hall. Lauding the role of incumbant executive bodies, KCC Mayor thanked journalists for building a beautiful hall for wellbeing of the common people.







