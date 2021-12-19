Four minors drown in 3 dists

Four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Jamalpur, Laxmipur and Cox's Bazar, in two days.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Yusha, 1, was the son of Iqbal Hasan Latif, a resident of Bousher Charpara Village in the upazila.

Locals and the deceased's family members said Yusha was playing on the courtyard of the house in the afternoon. At one stage, he slipped into a pond next to the house as his parents were unaware of it. After searching, they saw Yusha was floating on water and rescued him.

Later, he was rushed to Jamuna Sarkarkhana Clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Two minor boys drowned in separate incidents in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Wahidur Rahman Raimon, 2, son of day-earner Kashim of Mohadevpur Village under Sonapur Union, and Abdur Rahman, 4, son of farmer Md Rahim of Uttar Raipur Village under Char Mohana Union in the upazila.

By the noon, while playing near their living house Wahidur Rahman Raimon fell into a pond beside their house after being slipped of his feet.

After 30 minutes, he was lifted from the pond and was brought to the government hospital, where he was declared by on-duty doctor Tahmina.

Earlier, Abdur Rahman drowned in a pond in the morning.

The family sources said he went to the pond bank beside their house to play; after a short time, he was found floating on the pond water. He was rescued and taken to Raipur Government Hospital, where on-duty doctor Sabreen Saba declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered both the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Toitong Union of Pekua Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Mariam, 2, was daughter of Mishuk-Driver Shafiul Alam of Dhoniakata Miazighona area of the union.

Toitong Union Parishad (UP) Member Nurul Absar said Mariam fell in a pond nearby the house while she was playing beside it.

Later, the family members found her body floating on water at around 11:30am.

After rescuing her from the pond, they took her to Pekua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.









