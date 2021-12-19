Four murdered in four dists

Four people including two women and an HSC candidate have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Sherpur, Mymensingh, Netrakona and Khulna, in three days.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A woman was killed by her son in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Johura Begum, 42, was the wife of Saher Uddin of Panihata Village under Ramchandrakura Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Johura Begum had been locked in an altercation with her elder son Johurul Islam, 22, over family issues at around d 11:30am.

At one stage of the altercation, Johurul hit Johura with a mugur (wooden club) on her head, which left her dead on the spot.

Sensing the matter, locals caught Johurul Islam when he was trying to flee and informed this to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested Johurul Islam in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was chopped to death by his son-in-law in Haluaghat Upazila of the district at dawn on Tuesday.

Deceased Jabbar Ali, 75, son of late Ijjat Ali, was a resident of Purbadhara Village under Dhara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Nazrul Islam, son of late Ichhar Ali, chopped his father-in-law Jabbar Ali to death with a sharp weapon at his house in Ganginapar area under Koichapur Union at dawn.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

On suspicion, police arrested Nazrul Islam.

He confessed of killing Jabbar Ali during primary investigation, adding that he did such crime to create a trouble for his rivals.

However, a murder case was filed with Haluaghat PS in this connection.

Haluaghat PS OC Md Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: An HSC candidate was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law over land dispute in Atpara Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Deceased Pias Mia, 19, son of late Mojibur Rahman Moju Mia, was a resident of Baniagati Village under Duoz Union in the upazila. He was an HSC candidate from Teligati Government College this year.

Police and local sources said Pias and his elder sister Hena Akhter had been at loggerheads over land for long.

As a sequel to it, he locked in an altercation with his sister and her husband Shunu Fakir, 45, on Monday evening.

At one stage of the altercation, Shunu Fakir stabbed Pias, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Pias was rushed to MMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, a murder case was filed with Atpara PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested two people.

Atpara PS OC Md Jafar Iqbal confirmed the incident.

BATIAGHATA, KHULNA: A housewife was murdered by miscreants in Batiaghata Upazila of the district early Monday.

Deceased Tilattama Mandol Putul, 40, was the wife of Prokash Mandol, a resident of Britti Khalsibunia Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Putul came to visit her sister's house in Hatbati Village on Sunday.

However, a group of miscreants entered the house at around 3am, and started hacking her sister Bithika Mistri, 45, and brother-in-law Prokash Mistri, 58, leaving the duo critically injured.

At that time, Putul was killed by them as she tried to save her sister.

Being informed, police recovered the body at dawn and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The injured were admitted to the KMCH in critical condition.











