Two water purifying plants remain idle in Barishal



An incomplete water-purifying plant in Barishal City. photo: observer

According to the Department of Public Health (DoPH)-Barishal, under proper management, the plants built at the cost of Tk 100 crore can be possible to be launched fully after a little repairing. The blame of the defection is lying with Barishal City Corporation (BCC).

The plants were constructed five years back. In 2009-2010 financial year, their constructions began in Rupatali and Beltali areas. The constructions were completed in 2016. In 2018, these were inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

City-dwellers complained, they did not get water ever from these plants. They are using canal and river water.

At present, there is drinking water crisis in the BCC area. The water crisis has been caused due to fall in layers of underground water.

BCC Panel Mayor Gazi Noimul Hossain Litu said, the Tk 100 crore project is going to be bogged down. "Let an investigation committee be formed to find out irregularities," he added.

But Executive Engineer of DoPH Md Moinul Hasan said, they have handed the plants to the BCC. "The plants are requiring some repairing and proper management to be run," he maintained.









BARISHAL, Dec 18: Two water-purifying plants in the district have not been launched fully yet due to faulty installations.According to the Department of Public Health (DoPH)-Barishal, under proper management, the plants built at the cost of Tk 100 crore can be possible to be launched fully after a little repairing. The blame of the defection is lying with Barishal City Corporation (BCC).The plants were constructed five years back. In 2009-2010 financial year, their constructions began in Rupatali and Beltali areas. The constructions were completed in 2016. In 2018, these were inaugurated by the Prime Minister.City-dwellers complained, they did not get water ever from these plants. They are using canal and river water.At present, there is drinking water crisis in the BCC area. The water crisis has been caused due to fall in layers of underground water.BCC Panel Mayor Gazi Noimul Hossain Litu said, the Tk 100 crore project is going to be bogged down. "Let an investigation committee be formed to find out irregularities," he added.But Executive Engineer of DoPH Md Moinul Hasan said, they have handed the plants to the BCC. "The plants are requiring some repairing and proper management to be run," he maintained.