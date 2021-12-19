Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two water purifying plants remain idle in Barishal

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Our Correspondent

An incomplete water-purifying plant in Barishal City. photo: observer

An incomplete water-purifying plant in Barishal City. photo: observer

BARISHAL, Dec 18: Two water-purifying plants in the district have not been launched fully yet due to faulty installations.
According to the Department of Public Health (DoPH)-Barishal, under proper management, the plants built at the cost of Tk 100 crore can be possible to be launched fully after a little repairing.  The blame of the defection is lying with Barishal City Corporation (BCC).  
The plants were constructed five years back. In 2009-2010 financial year, their constructions began in Rupatali and Beltali areas. The constructions were completed in 2016. In 2018, these were inaugurated by the Prime Minister.   
City-dwellers complained, they did not get water ever from these plants. They are using canal and river water.
At present, there is drinking water crisis in the BCC area. The water crisis has been caused due to fall in layers of underground water.
BCC Panel Mayor Gazi Noimul Hossain Litu said, the Tk 100 crore project is going to be bogged down. "Let an investigation committee be formed to find out irregularities," he added.
But Executive Engineer of DoPH Md Moinul Hasan said, they have handed the plants to the BCC. "The plants are requiring some repairing and proper management to be run," he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
18 AL rebel candidates expelled in two districts
Extractors busy collecting date juice in Khulna, Rajshahi
New KPC banquet hall opens
Four minors drown in 3 dists
Global Relief Trust distributed blankets among 500 poor people
Four murdered in four dists
Two water purifying plants remain idle in Barishal
Prof Idris Ali nominated NU senate member


Latest News
US recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia
Bangladesh wins 4 awards at Asia-Pacific ICT competition
5-team BPL on the cards
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Islamabad
Afghanistan needs full support, solidarity of member states: OIC
AL vows to build Sonar Bangla thwarting all conspiracies
Britain plans two-week lockdown to tackle Omicron
Martyrs' dreams remain unfulfilled: GM Quader
People expect judges will ensure rule of law and justice: President
Sheikh Hasina Technology Park drives southwestern parts towards a technology-ridden region
Most Read News
Huawei’s misconduct makes Teletalk’s 5G testing uncertain
Pfizer: COVID pandemic could extend to 2024
Arrestee makes confessional statement before court
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
RAB arrests 1, seizes Yaba worth Tk 1.7cr
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
On International Migrants Day
Protection of Bangladesh flag vessel and competitiveness
Save the rivers immediately
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft