

Prof Idris Ali nominated NU senate member

He has been nominated by the Academic Council for a term of two years. On December 9, NU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Mashiur Rahman signed the nomination letter.

Prof Md Idris Ali joined the service after passing BCS (Education) in 1993. He was a teacher of Sylhet MC College, Mymensingh Ananda Mohan University College, Muminunnesa Government Women's College, and Kishoreganj Gurudayal College. On October 1 in 2019, he joined the MSSGC.





