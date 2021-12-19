Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Two people died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Barguna, in four days.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: An elderly woman died unnaturally in Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Maymuna Begum, 73, wife of Ahmed Hossain, a resident of Dakshin Sabjibon Para Village under Barbakia Union.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Maymuna was accidentally entangled with the belt of a running paddy thrashing machine in the house at around 2:30pm, which left her critically injured.

The family members rescued her and took to Pekua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pekua Police Station (PS) Sheikh Mohammad Ali said on information, police visited the scene.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Badiul Alam Jihadi confirmed the incident.

BARGUNA: An elderly man died after falling from a tree in Taltali Upazila of the district on December 11.

Deceased Md Abdul Jabbar Hawlader, 65, was a resident of Thongpara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdul Jabbar fell onto ground from a coconut tree in the area while he was cutting its branches in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Taltali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jabbar dead.

Taltali PS OC Shakhawat Hossain Topu confirmed the incident.









