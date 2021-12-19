Free treatment provided in Feni, Tangail



Specialist doctors provided free treatment to poor people in Feni Sadar Upazila (L) on Thursday and in Tangail Sadar on Saturday. photoS: observer

FENI: A 19-member medical specialist team led by renowned Orthopaedic Specialist Professor M A Samad has arrived in Fazilpur Village of Sadar Upazila to provide free healthcare services to marginal people. While inaugurating local Abul Bashar Orphanage, a treatment camp was arranged on December 16, the Victory Day, by Nurun Nahar Moni Charity and Eye Hospital.

The arrival of the medical team was publicised previously. So patients from Feni and adjoining areas started to gather there from the morning to afternoon. They all were provided with free prescriptions and medicines.

The camp organizer and Managing Director of Samorita Hospital in Dhaka Dr. ABM Harun said, from December 10, patients have booked their names for serial.

Orthopaedic Specialist Professor M A Samad, Neuro-Medicine Specialist Professor Brigadier General Abdur Rahman Siddique, General and Laparoscopic Surgeon Professor PK Saha and Professor Riaz Ahmed Chowdhury Parvez provided prescriptions relating to heart, kidney, and other diseases.

TANGAIL: Hundreds of patients were given free healthcare services by a specialist medical team at Kakua Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The free healthcare was initiated by Tangail Sadar Upazila Society. Led by the Society Convenor Dr. Shah Alam, the treatment continued from 9 am to 2 pm. The team comprised 15 specialist doctors.

Later, over 100 each blankets and sweaters were distributed among cold-hit people in the union.

Among others, Executive Committee members of the Society including Mukul Chowdhury, Shawkat Apu, Tofazzal Hossain and Abdul Aziz were present at the programme.









