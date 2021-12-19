Youth electrocuted in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Dec 18: A young man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Mofazzal Hossain, 24, was the son of Erfan Uddin Munshi, a resident of Pathakkandi area in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mofazzal came in contact with a live electric wire when he was fixing an electric motor in the house in the morning, which left him critically injured.

Injured Mofazzal was rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctor Md Riaz Mahmud declared him dead.









