Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth electrocuted in Madaripur

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Dec 18: A young man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Mofazzal Hossain, 24, was the son of Erfan Uddin Munshi, a resident of Pathakkandi area in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Mofazzal came in contact with a live electric wire when he was fixing an electric motor in the house in the morning, which left him critically injured.
Injured Mofazzal was rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctor Md Riaz Mahmud declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
18 AL rebel candidates expelled in two districts
Extractors busy collecting date juice in Khulna, Rajshahi
New KPC banquet hall opens
Four minors drown in 3 dists
Global Relief Trust distributed blankets among 500 poor people
Four murdered in four dists
Two water purifying plants remain idle in Barishal
Prof Idris Ali nominated NU senate member


Latest News
US recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia
Bangladesh wins 4 awards at Asia-Pacific ICT competition
5-team BPL on the cards
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Islamabad
Afghanistan needs full support, solidarity of member states: OIC
AL vows to build Sonar Bangla thwarting all conspiracies
Britain plans two-week lockdown to tackle Omicron
Martyrs' dreams remain unfulfilled: GM Quader
People expect judges will ensure rule of law and justice: President
Sheikh Hasina Technology Park drives southwestern parts towards a technology-ridden region
Most Read News
Huawei’s misconduct makes Teletalk’s 5G testing uncertain
Pfizer: COVID pandemic could extend to 2024
Arrestee makes confessional statement before court
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
RAB arrests 1, seizes Yaba worth Tk 1.7cr
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
On International Migrants Day
Protection of Bangladesh flag vessel and competitiveness
Save the rivers immediately
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft