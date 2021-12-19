Six killed, 11 injured in road mishaps in 4 dists

Six people have been killed and at least 11 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Bogura, Manikganj, Sylhet and Natore, in three days.

BOGURA: A man was killed and at least 10 others were injured in a road accident in Sherpur Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 30, son of Abdul Latif, a resident of Dinajpur.

Sherpur Highway Police Camp In-Charge Baniul Anam said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Surya Paribahan' from Gaibandha and another bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' were collided head-on in Serua Bottala Bazar area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway under Shahbandegi Union in the upazila at around 3:30am, which left at least 11 people including both the bus drivers injured.

The injured were rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where Nurul Islam succumbed to his injuries.

Of the injured, five are stated to be in critical condition.

However, police seized both the buses, the official added.

MANIKGANJ: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Md Anwar Hossain, 45, son of Md Lal Chan, a resident of Razibpur Village under Krishnapur Union in Sadar Upazila, and Habu Mia, 36, son of Thandu Mia of Noyadingi Village in Saturia Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Golra Highway Police Station (PS) Monirul Islam said an unidentified vehicle hit a motorcycle carrying the duo in Jagir area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 9:15pm, leaving them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

SYLHET: Two tourists were killed in a road accident at Gucchagram on the Sylhet-Tamabil Highway in Gowainghat Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Yusuf, 30, son of Rahmat Ullah, a resident of Jagannathpur Village in Chandpur and Shohel, 28.

Gowainghat PS OC Parimal Chandra Dev said the duo along with friends was coming to visit Jaflong from Chandpur District on the day. When they reached Guchhagram area a truck hit their motorcycle, leaving Shohel dead on the spot and Yusuf critically injured.

Later, injured Yusuf was rushed to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, police seized the truck but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

BARAIGARAM, NATORE: A man was killed and an elderly woman severely injured in separate road accidents on Thursday.

A man of Baraigram Upazila in the district was killed in a road accident in Tarash Upazila of Sirajganj at night.

The deceased was identified as Belal Hossain Majumder, 50, son of Abdul Khaleq Majumder, a resident of Malipara Village under Baraigram Municipality. He was a transport trader by profession.

Local sources said a soil-laden tractor carrying Belal Hossain fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Mahishluti area of Tarash Upazila in Sirajganj District at night, which left him dead on the spot.

Bonpara Municipality Ward Councilor Ashraful Islam confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, an elderly woman was severely injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The injured is Kulsum Begum, 70, wife of late Lutfar Rahman and mother of bus driver Saidul Islam, a resident of Rayna Bhorat Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Nazrul Islam said a speedy truck hit Kulsum Begum in Rayna Bhorat area on the Ahmedpur-Gurudaspur Road in the morning while she was crossing the road, which left her severely injured.

The family members rescued her and took to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The on-duty physicians were being forced to cut off her left leg there while giving treatment to the woman, the UP member added.







