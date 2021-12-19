‘Migrants help achieve SDGs’



A rally was brought out in Gaibandha Town on Saturday to mark the International Migrants Day. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is 'Harnessing the Potential of Human Mobility'.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Narail and Natore.

GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, the district administration, and District Employment and Manpower Office under the directives of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment jointly organized different programmes in the town in cooperation with Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), a local non-government organization.

A grand rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin was brought out from the DC office at around 9:30am, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the district town.

Later, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

DC Abdul Matin was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Sadequr Rahman presided over the meeting.

Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam, and District Employment and Manpower Officer Nesarul Haque, attended the programme as special guests.

Principal of Technical TRAINING Centre Engineer Abdur Rahim and Project Officer of GUK Md Irfan Hossain, among others, were also present at that time.

The speakers, in their speech, said that the migrant workers of the country are making a significant contribution to the implementation of Vision 2041 and the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

DC Abdul Matin, in his speech, said the present government had been working relentlessly since 2009 for the development of the migrant workers, and for this, the government had established 64 Technical training centres in the country to enable them go abroad with proper training.

Training opportunities at the upazila level are being expanded to create skilled workers for foreign jobs, he said, adding that the youth who want to go abroad should make proper use of these opportunities.

Cheques worth Tk 30 lakh were also distributed as loan among 10 returnees in the district through Expatriate Welfare Bank so that they could be self-reliant.

Apart from it, two cheques of grant were also given to two female migrants who were working in the Middle East for becoming self-dependent in the country after coming from abroad.

A large number of officials, bankers, NGO activists, instructors and students of Technical College including journalists of print and electronic media attended the programme.

NARAIL: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town with ADC (General) Md Fakrul Hasan in the chair.

ADC (Revenue) Swashati Sheel, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sadia Islam and Principal of Narail Technical Training Centre Md Shamim Ahmed, among others, were also present at the programme.

Various government officials, bankers, NGO activists, teachers of the technical training institute and journalists from print and electronic media also took part in it.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: In this connection, a rally was brought out in the upazila town of the district in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting on the importance of the day was held in the upazila with UNO Md Tomal Hossain in the chair.

Gurudaspur Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Md Alal Sheikh attended the meeting as chief guest.

Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Abu Russel, Lecturer of Rozi Mozammel Women's College Md Magem Ali, Head Teacher of Gurudaspur Government Pilot Model Hgh School Md Jahangir Alam Mithu and Upazila Assistant Engineer Nazrul Islam, among others, were also present at the programme.





