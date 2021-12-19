Video
Deforestation making outdoor work unsafe: Study

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

WASHINGTON, Dec 18: A double-blow of forest destruction and climate change has caused temperatures to soar in many tropical locations, making outdoor work unsafe for millions of workers, according to a study published Friday.
Between 2003-2018, the study found, about 4.9 million people lost at least half an hour per day of working conditions at a temperature recognized as safe.
"Tropical locations are already on the edge of being too hot and humid to safely work because of climate change," said Luke Parsons, lead author on the paper published in the journal One Earth.
"Deforestation may push these places over the edge into even more unsafe work environments."
Parsons' research further found that 91,000 people lost more than two hours of safe working temperatures per day -- the overwhelming majority of them in Asia.
Deforestation is already known to be associated with an increase in local temperature, due to the fact trees block out the sun's radiation, provide shade, and cool the air via evapotranspiration -- transporting water from the soil and evaporating it from their leaf surface.
But as Parsons explained in an email to AFP, "so far, many arguments for conserving tropical forests have been based on biodiversity or global climate mitigation."     -Afp


