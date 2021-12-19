Video
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

Korea-Pakistan match sees 3-3 tie

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Pakistan came from behind to level with  Korea in a 3-3 match in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy Hockey on Saturday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.
Japan registered a 5-0 win over the host in the second match.
In the first match of the day, Korea took lead twice but failed to maintain the role  and had to share points
Although the Korean boys took the lead, it was fortunate for the Korean boys that they were able to come back and win after digesting two goals one after another.
South Korea went ahead with a field goal by Kim Kyubeom in the 14th minute. But the Pakistan boys were able to restore parity after 10 minutes, riding on a field goal by their energetic winger Afraz.
Pakistan was able to go ahead by exploiting a penalty corner in the 33rd minute. A powerful flick of Abdul Rana rocked the board for the Pakistan boys.
From a counterattack in the 42nd minute, JI Woo Cheon scored a field goal to equalise the margin for Korea.
In the 56th minute, Jang Jonghyun sounded the board for South Korea with a Penalty Stroke and put Korea on the hot seat.
However, after two fruitless efforts, Abdul Rana was able to hit the board for Pakistan off a penalty corner in the next minute. Thus the score line became 3-3 which none of the opponents were able to alter in the end.
There are two matches today (Sunday) at the event. India will face Japan in the first match at 3:30 pm while the host Bangladesh will take on Pakistan at 6:00 pm at the same venue.
Currently, India is leading the table with seven points, from two wins and a draw. Korea is second with six points from a single win and three draws, playing all four league matches. Japan is third with five points from a single win and two draws. Pakistan is fourth with two points from two ties after playing three matches. Playing three matches, Bangladesh is fifth with zero point.







