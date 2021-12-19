Video
Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:30 AM
Sports

Friendly cricket match on the occasion of Victory day and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Friendly cricket match on the occasion of Victory day and the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh was arranged on Saturday at the Sports Ground of Indira Krira Chakra, Farmgate. Officials of Capitec Asset Management Limited and UniCap Securities Limited had taken part in the game. Capitec came out victorious. Lieutenant General Md. Safiqur Rahman (rtd.) handed over prizes among the winners as the Chief Guest. Managing Director of Capitec Asset Management Limited, former Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank Mahfuzur Rahman, Supernumerary Professor of Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) and former Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Md. Ali Hossain Prodhania, CEO of UniCap Securities Limited Wali Ul Islam and Lecturer of Expert Academy Limited Md. Khaled were among the guests during the prize giving ceremony.     photo: Observer DESK


