Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:30 AM
BPL team, venues to get trimmed for taut int'l fixtures

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the most expensive franchise cricket tournament is scheduled to kick start from January 20 next year but due to continuous international events, the BCB is now considering to revise the volume of the event.
"There two issues regarding the BPL," BCB President told journalists on Saturday at Mirpur after a meeting with Board directors.
"Test Championship during New Zealand tour can't be compared with the BPL while home series against Afghanistan is also One-day Championship. BPL is not more important than either of the series," he explained.
"Again T20 World Cup is coming closer. So, BPL is also important," he rationalised.
Considering the two-fold dilemma, the apex body of country's cricket has decided to revisit the number of team, venues and matches of the most rigorous franchise domestic event in Bangladesh.
BCB President said, "We possibly will not be able to execute our existing plan, it can be revised".
"Players have to travel six days to play the matches in three venues. If we arrange it in two venues, we can save couple of days here. Arranging event with five teams instead of six will save four to five more days. We are discussing the issues. We'll take the decision on December 21," he explained.
"Possibly we will start BPL sans the players in New Zealand and will join in the event after three to four day's rest. Regarding their monetary losses, Board will compensate," Papon hinted.  
According to the Future Tour Programme (FTP) of the ICC, Bangladesh have cricketing business throughout the year and the bio-bubble system make it tougher since players have to stay isolated from everyone and everything two-times more than they had to stay earlier.
The BCB President showed his concern about the continuous bio-bubble. In this regard he said, "They are in continuous quarantine. If they return from New Zealand according to the schedule then they will have to enter in BPL bio-bubble just after four or five days".
"Again Afghanistan will arrive in Bangladesh on the final day of BPL that means bio-bubble continues. After four to five days they will fly to South Africa. They have busy schedule till December 2022 without any rest," he ended.








