Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:30 AM
Abahani lifts trophy after 31 years

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Sports Reporter

Players and officials of Dhaka Abahani celebrating after clinching the Independence Cup Football trophy beating Bashundhara Kings in the final 3-0 at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka on Saturday. photo: Observer

The 31 years' wait for Dhaka Abahani to celebrate the champion trophy of the Independence Cup finally came to an end on Saturday following a well deserved 3-0 win over Bashundhara Kings in the final.  
The exciting final was played at Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.
The sky blue outfits celebrated their last and the only trophy of the Independence Cup in 1990. They became runner-up twice in 1991 and 2016. So they had been waiting for the title for the last 31 years.
On the contrary, Bashundhara boys won their only trophy in 2018. It was their second final of the event.  
The sky blue outfits could take the lead in the 19th minute if the fellows would convert a corner of midfielder Emon Mahmud.
Abahani was near the lead once again a few seconds before the short whistle. Midfielder Emon Mahmud Babu was grounded in the box by Bashundhara midfielder Masuk Miah Johnny for which a free-kick was awarded to Abahani but Costa Rican striker Daniel Colindres Solera's shot was bound on the wall of Bashundhara players.
Abahani was able to open the net in the 54th minute. Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto Santos Da Silva from the midfield provided the ball to striker Rakib Hossain who edge past two defenders before entering the box and placing the ball home with a precise shot.
The sky blue jerseys doubled the lead in the 62nd minute. Bashundhara striker Rimon Hossain downed Abahani's Daniel. Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomes Nascimento took the spot-kick to hit the post.
This Brazilian scored the team's third goal in the 72nd minute when he sent a header of Iranian defender Milad Sheikh Soleimani into the post.
Despite some efforts in the final minutes, Bashundhara was not able to reduce the margin.
Abahani head coach Mario Licinio Guerreiro Lemos busted into tears of joy for winning his first trophy as a coach of Abahani.
In the award programme, Dhaka Abahani received the champion trophy while Bashundhara Kings runner-up trophy.
Abahani's Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto Santos Da Silva was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Iranian defender Milad Sheikh Soleimani was named the Player of the Final. Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomes Nascimento received the top scorer trophy for netting the highest four goals. Saif Sporting Club was awarded the fair play trophy.
Earlier, Dhaka Abahani moved to the final as the first team following a 2-0 win over Saif Sporting Club in the first semi-finals on 14 December. Bashundhara Kings, on the other hand, moved to the final with a 2-1 win over Bangladesh Police Football Club in the second semi-final on the same day.





