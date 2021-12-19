Series under threat, fate to be confirmed on Dec 21



BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon speaks about the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh.

Nine Bangladesh cricketers are in isolation in New Zealand since contract tracing found them close to Covid-19 patient during travelling to Christchurch while Tigers' spinning coach Rangana Herath tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand. So, continuous isolation is affecting both mental and physical fitness of visiting players.

"The flight that carried Bangladesh team also had a Covid-19 patient, who is the first Omicron haulier in New Zealand," BCB President told journalists on Saturday at Mirpur after a meeting with Board directors. "So, New Zealand authorities became more cautious".

"Our players travelled with an omicron patient and one of our team member Rangana Herath tested positive there. So, we are not going to get the training facilities according to our accord," he added.

Papon, also a legislator, showed his compassion for the Tigers travelling in New Zealand. He said, "We'd sent them earlier to adjust with the condition. Usually it's tough for us to play in New Zealand and now added the provisos. Things made playing tougher for our players. Boys are in bad circumstances both mentally and physically. We need to cheer-up them since they have been going through tough time".

The fourth stage Covid-19 test will be done on December 20 and the BCB want to wait till the report of that test. "Another report of test will come on December 21 and our players will be able to practice if all of the team members found negative," Papon stated.

"If report reveals that our players will have to stay in quarantine more, then we'll discuss with New Zealand Cricket Board about the future of the series," he informed.

The first Test of the series will be held between January 1 and 5 at Bay Oval in Tauranga while the 2nd and final Test will take place between January 9 and 13 at Hagley Oval at Christchurch.

Before the international actions, Tigers will play a two-day intra-squad match on December 22 and 23 while will warm-up against New Zealand-A on December 28 and 29.











