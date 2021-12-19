Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

JPMorgan fined $200m after staff used personal chats for company business

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NEW YORK, Dec 18: JPMorgan Chase was fined $200 million by regulators Friday for failing to track work-related communication on employees' personal cellphones and email.
Staff members in the bank's securities division avoided oversight by discussing company business on their personal devices via text messages, the messaging service WhatsApp and personal email accounts, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which fined the bank $125 million. The bank's "widespread and long-standing failures" spanned from January 2018 to November 2020, the SEC said.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission also fined the bank $75 million in a separate enforcement order for similar misconduct dating to 2015.
JPMorgan admitted that its conduct violated federal securities and commodity-trading laws, which are aimed at protecting investors and maintaining fair markets. It also agreed to hire a compliance consultant to review its policies and procedures for retaining electronic communications.
Record-keeping is "an essential part of market integrity and a foundational component of the SEC's ability to be an effective cop on the beat," Gary Gensler, the SEC chairman, said in the statement. "As technology changes, it's even more important that registrants ensure that their communications are appropriately recorded and are not conducted outside of official channels."
A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.
The magnitude of the fines could serve as a warning to Wall Street, where bankers have increasingly relied on text messages and chats, preferring them to company email.
Serious penalties for failing to maintain proper records have generally been rare: The last major SEC fine for such conduct was $15 million against Morgan Stanley in 2006, for failing to produce emails during investigations on initial public offerings and research produced by analysts.
The SEC has not yet closed its investigation into JPMorgan, which found that more than 100 people, including senior managers, used personal communications to send tens of thousands of messages that were not properly retained in the bank's systems, according to an SEC official briefed on the matter who declined to be identified discussing a still-open inquiry. The messages covered a wide range of topics, from investment strategy to client meetings, and involved various teams, including parts of the investment bank, the person said.
The regulator only learned about the unapproved communications through third parties, including in one instance in which it was investigating JPMorgan's role as an underwriter, the SEC said in enforcement order. Employees including desk heads, managing directors and other senior executives sent more than 21,000 texts and emails relating to work for an investment-banking client from January 2018 to November 2019. The bank did not keep records of those communications, according to the order.
The JPMorgan inquiry has also prompted investigations into other financial firms' records, the regulator said Friday. It encouraged companies to come forward to report any similar issues. That is because firms that voluntarily report lapses in compliance with the authorities typically receive less severe punishments.    
    -The New York Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JPMorgan fined $200m after staff used personal chats for company business
‘Covid rules shutting down Hong Kong’s aviation industry’
Stocks mostly drop as traders mull central bank moves
Exports of agri-products soar in July-November
Exim Bank opens its 137th branch at Natherpetua, Cumilla
IBBL holds orientation programme for probationary officers
Community Bank employees from branches and different business units
Mercantile Bank wins AmCham CSR Excellence award


Latest News
US recommends approving Google, Meta undersea data cable to Asia
Bangladesh wins 4 awards at Asia-Pacific ICT competition
5-team BPL on the cards
Bangabandhu Corner opened in Islamabad
Afghanistan needs full support, solidarity of member states: OIC
AL vows to build Sonar Bangla thwarting all conspiracies
Britain plans two-week lockdown to tackle Omicron
Martyrs' dreams remain unfulfilled: GM Quader
People expect judges will ensure rule of law and justice: President
Sheikh Hasina Technology Park drives southwestern parts towards a technology-ridden region
Most Read News
Huawei’s misconduct makes Teletalk’s 5G testing uncertain
Pfizer: COVID pandemic could extend to 2024
Arrestee makes confessional statement before court
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
RAB arrests 1, seizes Yaba worth Tk 1.7cr
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
On International Migrants Day
Protection of Bangladesh flag vessel and competitiveness
Save the rivers immediately
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft