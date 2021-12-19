Exports of agri-products soar in July-November

Bangladesh witnessed a healthy growth trend in the export of agricultural products during the July-November period of current fiscal year (FY22), fetching a net revenue of $556.46 million.

The export of agricultural products sees a 24.37 percent growth during this five-month period compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY21).

The export of agricultural products during the July-November period of the last fiscal 2020 was $447.42 million, according to the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

Such export of agri products crossed the $1 billion landmark for the first time in the last fiscal 2020-21 while such healthy trend is also continuing in the current fiscal year.

The government has set a target of exporting $1,109.20 million worth of agri-roducts in the current fiscal year.

According to EPB statistics, the notable exportable items include vegetables, tea, flower, fruits, various types of spices, tobacco and dry food.

But, out of those, Bangladesh has attained notable progress in export of dry food. These include biscuits, chanachur, cakes, potato crackers and pea nuts.

Bangladesh Agro Processors Association (BAPA) said the processed food items enjoyed the lion share of $1 billion agricultural products exports in the last fiscal year.

Some 500 industries in the country are associated with processing of agricultural products while 20 of those are large and medium industries and 100 are related to export.

Talking to BSS, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said that the government has been providing tax rebate and 20 percent cash incentives on export of agricultural and processed food.

As a result, the export of agricultural goods has been witnessing uptrend over the last four years.

"The entrepreneurs of this sector have started exporting newer items considering the demand of the global market which is also putting a positive impact on the export volume," the secretary said.

Tapan said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for agricultural and processed food has increased globally. "The government wants the entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity and the government will extend necessary support in this regard," he said.

The notable exportable processed food items include bread, biscuits, dry food, fruit juice, various types of spices, soft drinks and jam, jelly.

Out of those, local companies fetched $88.6 million from the export of bread and dry food during the July-November period of the current fiscal year.

The main export destinations of Bangladeshi agricultural items are European Union, Middle East and Gulf region while the expatriate Bangladeshis and the South Asian nationals living in those countries are major consumers of such products.

Bangladeshi processed foods are exported to some 145 countries. Among the local conglomerates, PRAN Group has been performing largely and exported items worth $340 million in the last fiscal year. After beginning export in 1997 to France, PRAN Group's export destinations now expanded up to 145 countries.

The major exportable items of PRAN Group are fruit drinks, soft drinks, biscuits, sauce, noodles, jelly, spices, aromatic rice, potato crackers, chanachur, spicy puffed rice. -BSS









