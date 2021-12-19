

Exim Bank opens its 137th branch at Natherpetua, Cumilla

Deputy Managing Director of the Bank Shah Md. Abdul Bari presided over the programme . In addition, Monoharganj Upazila Chairman Mohammad Zakir Hossain addressed the function as a special guest.

The chief guest Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah discussed in detail the various services and CSR activities of the bank and urged the local people to do banking with the Natherpetua Branch of Exim Bank.

Local dignitaries also take part in the inaugural function and they thanked the bank authorities for opening branch in Natherpetua and hoped people of the area would get the sincere services of Exim Bank.









