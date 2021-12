IBBL holds orientation programme for probationary officers

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank attended the programme as chief guest.

Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director addressed the program as special guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director was present in the training session. Presided over by S.M. Rabiul Hassan, Principal, Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA), Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Depurty Managing Director addressed the welcome speech. Md. Maznuzzaman and Syed Tazul Islam, Senior Vice Presidents were also addressed the programme.









