Community Bank employees from branches and different business units are taking oath under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by joining the live telecast of the event to commemorate the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Shekh Mujibur Rahman and 50 Years Celebration of Bangladesh independence. Employees of remote branches located in different regions also took part in the Oath taking ceremony from their respective districts.