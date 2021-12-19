Video
Sunday, 19 December, 2021
Business

Mercantile Bank wins AmCham CSR Excellence award

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd was recently honoured with "AmCham CSR Excellence Award" by American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) for the contribution towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in Bangladesh, says a press release.
This award was distributed by the Chamber body on the occasion of its 25th Anniversary celebration at a Five Star hotel in Dhaka, where the Chamber recognized few of its members for CSR activities.
Shamim Ahmed, DMD and CAMLCO of Mercantile Bank received the award from Salman F. Rahman; Private Sector advisor to the Prime Minister. Earl R. Millar, Ambassador of the United States in Bangladesh was present as guest of honor.


