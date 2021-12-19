

MJLBL approves 55pc cash dividend at 23rd AGM

The meeting was presided over by Md. Anisur Rahman, Chairman, MJL Bangladesh Limited. Managing Director of MJL Bangladesh Limited, Azam J Chowdhury; Directors of MJL Bangladesh Limited- Abdul-Muyeed Chowdhury, Mohammad Tamim, TanjilChowdhury, Md. Gias Uddin Ansary; Independent Directors- NKA Mobin and G. M. Khurshid Alam attended the meeting. CEO, Head of Finance and Planning, Company Secretary and Shareholders of MJLBL also attended the meeting.

Finally, the shareholders approved 55pc Cash Dividend. The Chairman, the Managing Director and Directors affirmed their gratitude to the Shareholders and Regulatory Bodies.









