

Sheraton Dhaka opens Garden Kitchen restaurant

The Garden Kitchen is set to offer an array of scrumptious dishes. The uniqueness of the restaurant lies in its sitting arrangement, where guests can enjoy their food overlooking the soothing lush greens and the city skyline, says a press release.

It is spread across two sections - indoor seating area The Garden Kitchen and an adjoining outdoor dining terrace al fresco. The indoor seating features multiple Live Kitchens, where the expert Chefs showcase their culinary arts, while the outdoor space offers a private setting under the starry night with mesmerizing sceneries, light-toned hues, and plush white furnishing.

To enjoy food with dear ones at the luxury of complete privacy, the restaurant offers seven dining rooms. Visitors can also enjoy food with friends and family through availing of own private rooms. This buffet restaurant has eight live counters, where popular dishes from across the world can be found. These are: Continental Station, Asian Station, Sweets Station, International Cuisine, Sushi and Sashimi Station, Live Grill and Salad Station.

Besides, there is food counter where delicious food can be enjoyed alongside a beautiful fountain-view. 230 plus items prepared by more than 125 skilled and internationally acknowledged chefs can be found in this restaurant.

The Garden Kitchen has a sitting arrangement for a total of 200 visitors. 100 of it is in the alfresco section. Primarily, guests can only avail of the dinner here. Breakfast and lunch items will also be gradually added to the menu.

Price for the buffet here is BDT 8,000. This comes with Buy One Get One (BOGO) offer on selected cards. A unique attraction of The Garden Kitchen this winter are the 'pithaas' of winter.

Sheraton Dhaka, located in 44 Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Banani, takes a less than 20-minutes' drive from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to reach. Along with The Garden Kitchen, the 248-room luxury hotel features other exquisite dining outlets. The hotel maintains all the international standards set by Marriott International, and complies with all the necessary health guidelines.

Managing Director of Sheraton Dhaka Md. Noor Ali inaugurated the restaurant by cutting ribbon. Directors of UHRL group was also present in the inauguration of GK. On this occasion, Daniel J Muhor, Cluster GM of The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka said, "Such an attractive restaurant has been inaugurated in Dhaka for the first time. It is our expectation that all of you will visit this restaurant and enjoy the delicious food and ambience here".







