Sunday, 19 December, 2021, 5:27 AM
Home Business

Biofloc Tech-based new fish farm comes into being

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Correspondent

A modern Biofloc Technology (BFT) - based Azad Fisheries has been set up recently in Narayanganj recently.
BFT is an alternative fish farming system where recycling and reuse of waste nutrients as fish food is employed. The principal approach of BFT is to culture suitable microorganisms along with aquatic species (fish or shellfish) to produce a sustainable system, benefited by the minimum or zero water exchange.
The technology works on two main backgrounds namely water quality maintenance, by utilisation of toxic nitrogenous compounds to form microbial protein; and increase feed conversion ratio and a decrease overall cost of production.
Azad Fisheries has been set up by Md Tajul Islam Rajib, the Director of Azad Knit, he is also the Director of Azad Textile, following a research and preparations amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic when he had time when the all businesses at home and abroad were almost at standstill.
Instead of sitting under home quarantine, he used his disappointment and anxiety as an apparatus to bring a new method of fish farming into his head. However, being an urban and modern man would seem almost an impossible idea in his mind to the common man.
After reading various books and surfing the internet, he has found a book written by Dr. Aram's biofloc. He started the preliminary research by bringing that book from America. Later, he turned his residence into a large courtyard for experimental fish farming.
He began cultivating tilapia, kai, golsa and shrimp in a few basins and also started making big aquariums by bringing some species of local and foreign fish and leaving the fry in it and initiated a breeding system from it.
As this issue could not satisfy Md. Tajul Islam Rajib, he started theoretical and practical activities on how to take the biofloc issue forward in more scientifically and heartily after the lockdown and the country ran into normalcy, Md. Rajib is the first one in Bangladesh who studied a lot on Biofloc.
To spread the new technology in the country he is the pioneer. Rajib says, "Making a profit is not the only goal of a successful businessman, it is his responsibility to open new avenues of business."


