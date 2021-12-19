Video
Sunday, 19 December, 2021
BASIS-led BD teams win APICTA Awards

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh contestants led by Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) won 2 winners and 2 merit awards at the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance (APICTA) Awards 2020-21.
The Bangladesh contestants were Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) and the Islamic University of Technology (IUT) and they won awards in Public Sector and Digital Government category and in Research and Development category respectively.
This is the first time Bangladesh has virtually participated in the APICTA Awards amid the Coronavirus global pandemic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's APICTA Awards 2020-21 was held on a virtual platform with a slightly different dimension, says a press release.
After successfully transiting through 2 capsules of the judging system, the contestants reached the final round. The entire judging process was completed from September 1 to December 11, 2021. Finally, the winners were announced on December 15, 2021 observing the Gala night and Award giving ceremony.
The APICTA Awards is an international awards programme organized by APICTA, which aims to increase ICT awareness in the community and assist in bridging the digital divide.
This year, APICTA received 300+ nominations from 260 teams representing Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macao, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. Each year, one of the member APICTA economies is responsible for hosting the APITCA Awards ceremony. However, due to the prevailing restrictions caused by COVID19, the 2020-21 edition of the APICTA Awards was held online.
Besides the Institution of Diploma Engineers (IDEB) has also received Merit Award from Tertiary Student Category with the project named "IoT Based Agriculture Productivity recommendation System" and Jhenaidah Polytechnic Institute has received Merit Award from Senior Student Category with the project named "IoT Based Smart Vending Machine for Sanitary Pad".
From Bangladesh, a total of 40 projects in different categories were selected to participate in the competition through a series of screenings from interested organizations among the BASIS member companies, Government organizations, and students.
In this edition of the event, Syed Almas Kabir, President, BASIS; Ms. Farhana A. Rahman, Senior Vice President; Mr. Shoeb Ahmed Masud, Vice President (Admin), Mushfiqur Rahman, Vice President (Finance), Rashad Kabir, Director, BASIS took part as respected judges from Bangladesh.
Rashed Kamal acted as the Economy Coordinator from Bangladesh. From BASIS Secretariat,. Enamul Hafiz Latifee, Joint Secretary (Research Fellow), and Ms. Nadia Tabassum, Assistant Manager, Trade Facilitation Department, were engaged to coordinate the entire program.
This year, APICTA Awards 2020-21 was virtually held by Malaysia. The 17th edition of the APICTA Awards was held in Bangladesh by BASIS in 2017.


