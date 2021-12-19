‘Digital technology key to tackling future challenges’

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said digital technology would be key to tackling the future challenges in a complex world."Digital technology would be key to handling the future challenges," he said.

The minister was speaking as chief guest at the virtual international conference on Computer and Information Technology organized by North South University (NSU) here, said a press release.

He urged all the students specially IT students to engage themselves in practical life problem to become skilled human resources with digital knowledge.

He emphasized the need for conducting research, developing and acquiring skills on 5G based digital devices and technologies.

He called upon the concerned educational institutions to make internship on digital technology industries compulsory to enrich the practical experience of the students.

With the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth in USA Professor Dr Mohammad Ataur Karim in the chair, the conference was attended, among others, by NSU Board of Trustees Chairman Azim Uddin Ahmed and mobile network operator Robi's Chief Executive Officer Riyaaz Rasheed.









