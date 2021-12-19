Video
Subscription of Tk 3,000cr BEXIMCO Sukuk bond complete

Published : Sunday, 19 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Business Correspondent

The subscription of BEXIMCO's Tk 3,000 crore Shariah compliant Sukuk fund has been completed as institutional and general investors purchased the bond worth Tk 2,427 crore through private offer in addition to an initial public offer of Sukuk as of December 15.
Earlier on July 8, the BSEC gave the final approval to BEXIMCO for issuing Tk 3,000 crore Shariah-compliant green Sukuk. BEXIMCO officials said that the company expected to start trading of the first Sukuk bond in the stock market soon.
As per Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approval  Tk 750 crore Sukuk should be offered to existing shareholders of BEXIMCO and Tk 1,500 crore to institutional investors for private placement and the remaining Tk 750 crore was supposed to be raised through an IPO.
However, investors were reluctant to invest in the new product. So, the subscription of Sukuk through the IPO started on August 16 and continued till September 30 after BSEC extended the subscription period for a couple of times.
Of the Tk 750-crore Sukuk IPO, only 56.2 per cent or Tk 423 crore was subscribed and the underwriter of Sukuk bought 20 per cent or Tk 150 crore of the Tk 750 crore Sukuk IPO as per rules that made the total IPO subscription Tk 573 crore.
As the subscription of IPO fell short by Tk 177 crore, the placement portion was increased to Tk 2,427 crore from Tk 2,250 crore.
On September 27, 2021, Bangladesh Bank (BB) allowed banks to invest the entire money of their Tk 200 crore special stocks fund in Shariah-compliant Sukuk, including Beximco's Tk 3,000 crore Sukuk, as the new product was struggling to attract investors.
After the facility was provided by the central bank, a number of banks invested in the Sukuk, which contributed to the completion of Sukuk's subscription successfully.
Sukuk subscription through private offer to existing shareholders and institutional investors or high net individuals began on July 25 and that closed on December 15.
Beximco Green Sukuk al Istisna'a is issued by Beximco Green-Sukuk Trust as asset backed Shariah compliant security and the proceeds received from the subscription will be utilised for solar projects of Teesta Solar Ltd and Korotoa Solar Ltd.
The tenure of the green Sukuk is five years or 60 months from the issuance date. The face value of each Sukuk is Tk 100 and the minimum subscription is Tk 5,000 or 50 green Sukuk. The minimum periodic profit distribution rate is 9 per cent.
The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh is the trustee, and City Bank Capital Resources Limited and Agrani Equity and Investment Limited are the issue managers of the Sukuk bond.


