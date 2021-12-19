Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. A. K Abdul Momen

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. A. K Abdul Momen (2nd from left) and Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad (3rd from left) handing over 'Commercially Important Person (CIP) award to NRBC Bank Limited Chairman S M Parvez Tamal for his outstanding contributions to the country's economy at a function held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center, Dhaka on Saturday. Parvez Tamal has achieved the title of the Highest Remittance Sender through proper channel among the remitters for the year 2019 in the NRB Category. A Bangladeshi expatriate and resident in Russia, he was born in Barisal. He has attained post Graduation from Moscow institute of Statistics and Economics. He is engaged in IT distribution, Real Estate Holdings and Logistic consultations in Russia. In 2013, the expatriate established the NRBC Bank. Parvez Tamal has been serving the bank as its chairman since December 2017.