Pandemic cannot be defeated in uncoordinated way: Guterres

NEW YORK, Dec 17: Arguing that the world "cannot defeat a pandemic in an uncoordinated way", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that countries "must take concrete action in the coming days" to vaccinate 40 per cent of the world's population by the end of the year.

Speaking to journalists

in New York, Antonio Guterres also asked Member States to be "far more ambitious" in their efforts to reach 70 per cent of people in all countries by the middle of 2022, a goal established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Just days from the deadline, 98 countries have not been able to meet that end-of-year target, and 40 nations have not yet even been able to vaccinate 10 per cent of their population. In lower-income countries, less than 4 per cent of the population is immunized. "Vaccine inequity is giving variants a free pass to run wild - ravaging the health of people and economies in every corner of the globe", Guterres said.

"The strategy of vaccine hoarding, the strategy of vaccine nationalism or the strategy of vaccine diplomacy has failed. This new variant has demonstrated this failure," said Guterres, who came into contact last week with someone who tested positive for the virus; it's not clear which version. Guterres has since tested negative but said he's remaining in isolation until the end of this week.

The Omicron risk also elbowed its way into an EU summit meeting in Brussels on Thursday, with predictions the variant could become dominant in the bloc as soon as next month. But leaders are struggling to forge a united approach to stop the spread.

Omicron is "of significant concern obviously, in terms of the capacity of that variant to spread rapidly and create pressure on our societies and our health systems," Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told journalists in Brussels. "So today we'll be looking for greater coordination on a number of fronts," he said.

The Spanish government said meanwhile that boosters will soon be available for everyone aged 40 and older, down from 65 and older currently. EU drug regulators on Thursday approved Pfizer's Covid-19 pill for emergency use by member states struggling with the new coronavirus wave.

The G7 on Thursday called the Omicron variant the "biggest current threat to global public health", saying its emergence meant it was "more important than ever" for countries to "closely cooperate". "Deeply concerned by the rise in cases, ministers agreed that these developments should be seen as the biggest current threat to global public health," Britain, which is currently chair of the group, said in a statement. "It is more important than ever to closely cooperate, and monitor as well as share data," it added.

The G7 health ministers earlier held their final meeting hosted by Britain, which has seen spiralling case rates over recent days, registering record numbers on Thursday. The ministers focussed on global access to diagnostics, genome sequencing, vaccines and therapeutics in a bid to combat its spread.

"They also agreed on the increasing importance of booster campaigns and regular testing alongside continued non-pharmaceutical measures," the statement said. -REUTERS